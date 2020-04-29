Accessing Field Form Data | Web 3.77

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Today we are releasing several improvements to Field Forms in our Web App. Field Forms include T&M Tracking as well as any Custom Forms your company has generated in Rhumbix.
Field Forms .csv Export
You are now able to export Field Form data into a standard .csv file.
To do so:
Field Form API Update:
There is an update to the public API where you are now able to retrieve the status of a T&M Tracking or Field Form entry. For details please visit our API page.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.