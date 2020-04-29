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Accessing Field Form Data | Web 3.77

RhumbixApril 29, 2020 • 1 min read

Today we are releasing several improvements to Field Forms in our Web App. Field Forms include T&M Tracking as well as any Custom Forms your company has generated in Rhumbix.

Field Forms .csv Export

You are now able to export Field Form data into a standard .csv file.

To do so:

  1. Navigate to T&M Tracking, or your other Field Form Dashboard
  2. Select which project(s) and which date range to export
  3. Click Export
  4. Select the data type T&M Tracking, or your other Field Form
  5. Click Export

Field Form API Update:

There is an update to the public API where you are now able to retrieve the status of a T&M Tracking or Field Form entry. For details please visit our API page.

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.

 

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