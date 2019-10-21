App Improvements | Mobile 4.5

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We’re happy to announce a new version of our mobile application available this week. In this version, we have added the ability to search by shift extra name when selecting a shift extra on mobile. This will be especially useful for companies with long lists of shift extras.
Visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to make sure you have the latest version of our app.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.