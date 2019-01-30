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Approvals & API Updates | Web 3.68

RhumbixJanuary 30, 2019 • 1 min read

We’re happy to announce another update to our web app that will be released later this week. You will now be able to update the status for a single day instead of updating the status for a whole week or a single work component. To do so, select any cell on the weekly grid, click the “Update Status” button, and click your desired status.

Please note that with this update, we are removing the locking button from the Daily View. To lock a time card from being edited in the field, simply approve the time card and your foremen will no longer be able to edit.

Lastly, we are adding Audit History on our Public API. This will allow any Public API user to see history for timekeeping records. For more information visit docs.rhumbix.com.

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