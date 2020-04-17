On the blog today, we’re introducing Shannon Cassidy, a new member of our Customer Success Team. Shannon comes to us with five years of construction experience as a field engineer, project engineer, and project manager. She continues to put mileage on her steel-toed boots by supporting our customers in the field.

Read on to hear more about Shannon’s role with Rhumbix, and what inspired her to pursue opportunities in construction technology.

What drove your desire to transition from construction to construction tech?

[Shannon] After several years in construction, I started exploring technology in my free time. I had a knack for math and science growing up, which is what led me to major in civil engineering in the first place. Coding felt like a natural next step. So I started to teach myself a few programming languages, and really enjoyed the challenge of it.

At the same time, I knew I didn’t want to be a full-time software developer. I love the tangibility of construction and find the process of designing something that you get to see built right before your eyes very rewarding. I also love the relationships that go hand-in-hand with being out in the field.

I began researching construction technology companies and exploring the various roles that might be a fit for someone with my background. Finding my role as Customer Success Manager with Rhumbix has really been the perfect fit for me because I get to apply my interest in technology to challenges that I understand deeply from my first-hand experience in the field.

How has your background in construction helped you in your role with Rhumbix?

[Shannon] I have the unique perspective of having worked at a construction company that did design-build projects. What that means is that I got to see projects through from start to finish, which is different from civil design firm where you don’t participate in the build process.

In my previous role, I would do everything from bidding to proposals, to creating the design, and ultimately going on to be the project manager for the job. I think the experience of working on all aspects of the project lifecycle has given me perspective on how technology can improve productivity at each stage.

What are your priorities as Customer Success Manager?

[Shannon] As part of our Customer Success Team, I’m responsible for running our pilot program. So I focus on training, finding solutions, listening, answering questions, and spending time in the field when needed to ensure everyone, including field workers, is comfortable and successful at using Rhumbix.

My interactions with foremen have been especially rewarding, because I’m coming with something that is going to help them. And I think my background helps build trust and rapport much faster. When they see that I’m a registered Professional Engineer with project management experience, they’re much more willing to hear what I have to say.

Where do you see potential for Rhumbix to transform relationships on the jobsite?

[Shannon] I see Rhumbix as something that can absolutely change the dynamic between the field and project management by giving them the visibility and power to proactively manage risk factors. Having been a project manager, I was always looking for ways to help my team and give them feedback, but my ability to do that was limited by the data and information I had access to.

With Rhumbix, a foreman now has the potential to access feedback on their crew’s production before going into conversations with other members of management. So instead of being told what went wrong and how to fix it two weeks after they finish the scope, the foremen get to be part of the solution discussion at a point where they still have work to complete on that project.

Is there anything you’ve learned that has surprised you?

[Shannon] I think lots of companies assume they know who will, and who won’t, have the ability to learn a new technology. And their assumptions are not always right.

What you’ve got to realize is that many of these people who are just now being given access to the iPad and iPhone in the field have been watching their kids use the same devices for their schoolwork and other activities for years. As a result, there’s often a false narrative they have formed about their inability to use a certain kind of technology to improve their work.

Fortunately, a little bit of encouragement is often all it takes to get even your most un-tech savvy foreman feeling comfortable using a new tool.

For me, that’s my greatest reward and my greatest lesson learned so far with Rhumbix. Don’t underestimate anyone, and don’t hesitate to encourage them that they absolutely CAN use technology to achieve better outcomes.