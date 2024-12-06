Bridging Construction’s Digital Gap

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
In 2007, Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web said, “It’s difficult to imagine the power that you’re going to have when so many different sorts of data are available.” He was right. Project management and ERP software has changed the construction industry, resulting in increased productivity, efficiency and return on investment.
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