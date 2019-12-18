Can Automating Time and Material Management in Construction Lower Your Blood Pressure?

As someone who worked on large construction projects, both in the military and here at home in the US, I believe the days of pencil and endless paper as the tools for managing time & material (T&M) in construction are dead, or at the very least, they should be. That’s why I’ve taken on the job of transforming cost management in construction as the CEO of Rhumbix

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