How Construction Companies Cut Payroll Processing from Days to Hours

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For most construction companies running Foundation Software, payroll week is a marathon, not a sprint. Paper timecards travel from the field to the office by hand. Signatures get chased down. Project administrators re-key data into spreadsheets, and then payroll administrators enter it all over again into Foundation. By the time checks go out, three to five business days have passed, and the errors from manual transcription are already baked in.
It doesn’t have to work this way.
The traditional payroll workflow in construction is a chain of manual handoffs, each one introducing delay and risk:
The result? An average processing time of three to five days and a compounding error rate that eats into margins.
Rhumbix’s bidirectional integration with Foundation Software replaces every manual step in that chain with an automated data flow:
The impact is measurable from the first pay cycle:
“By using Rhumbix, we reduced the amount of time it takes to perform payroll by DAYS! The program is very user friendly, our team was up and running the first week without any issues.”
— Foundation Software Customer
Across the Rhumbix customer base, the numbers tell a consistent story:
When field data flows directly into Foundation without manual re-entry, payroll processing compresses from days into hours. Foremen get time back in their day. Office staff stop chasing paper. And the data that drives your payroll is accurate from the moment it’s captured.
For Foundation Software users, the integration is turnkey: no custom development, no data migration headaches. Employee records, projects, budgets, and cost codes sync bidirectionally so both systems always reflect the same reality.
If your team is still processing payroll the manual way, the math is straightforward: every pay cycle spent on paper timecards is time and money you don’t get back.
See how Rhumbix integrates with Foundation Software — Schedule a Demo