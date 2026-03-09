How Construction Companies Cut Payroll Processing from Days to Hours

For most construction companies running Foundation Software, payroll week is a marathon, not a sprint. Paper timecards travel from the field to the office by hand. Signatures get chased down. Project administrators re-key data into spreadsheets, and then payroll administrators enter it all over again into Foundation. By the time checks go out, three to five business days have passed, and the errors from manual transcription are already baked in.

It doesn’t have to work this way.

The Paper Timecard Bottleneck

The traditional payroll workflow in construction is a chain of manual handoffs, each one introducing delay and risk:

Wet-signature approvals — Foremen complete paper timecards that require physical signatures before they can move forward.

— Foremen complete paper timecards that require physical signatures before they can move forward. Hand-delivery from field to office — Timecards don’t arrive until someone physically brings them in, often a day or two after the work is done.

— Timecards don’t arrive until someone physically brings them in, often a day or two after the work is done. Spreadsheet re-entry — Project administrators manually enter timecard data into tracking spreadsheets.

— Project administrators manually enter timecard data into tracking spreadsheets. Foundation re-entry — Payroll administrators then re-enter the same data into Foundation Software for processing.

— Payroll administrators then re-enter the same data into Foundation Software for processing. Error correction cycles — Misread handwriting, transposed numbers, and missed entries trigger weekly reconciliation efforts.

The result? An average processing time of three to five days and a compounding error rate that eats into margins.

Automating Field-to-Office Data Flow

Rhumbix’s bidirectional integration with Foundation Software replaces every manual step in that chain with an automated data flow:

Employee information syncs automatically — Trade, classification, and union affiliation data flows from Foundation to Rhumbix so foremen always have current crew rosters.

— Trade, classification, and union affiliation data flows from Foundation to Rhumbix so foremen always have current crew rosters. Digital time capture in the field — Hours are recorded on mobile devices with GPS verification, eliminating paper entirely.

— Hours are recorded on mobile devices with GPS verification, eliminating paper entirely. Direct payroll data flow — Approved hours move straight from Rhumbix into Foundation for payroll processing with no spreadsheet intermediary.

— Approved hours move straight from Rhumbix into Foundation for payroll processing with no spreadsheet intermediary. Cost codes stay synchronized — Budget allocations and cost codes map automatically between both systems in real time.

What Foundation Users Are Seeing

The impact is measurable from the first pay cycle:

“By using Rhumbix, we reduced the amount of time it takes to perform payroll by DAYS! The program is very user friendly, our team was up and running the first week without any issues.”

— Foundation Software Customer

Across the Rhumbix customer base, the numbers tell a consistent story:

500–800% ROI reported by Rhumbix users

reported by Rhumbix users 30+ minutes saved per day per foreman on timecard entry alone

per foreman on timecard entry alone Over $7.3 billion in construction payroll wages processed through the Rhumbix platform

From Days to Hours

When field data flows directly into Foundation without manual re-entry, payroll processing compresses from days into hours. Foremen get time back in their day. Office staff stop chasing paper. And the data that drives your payroll is accurate from the moment it’s captured.

For Foundation Software users, the integration is turnkey: no custom development, no data migration headaches. Employee records, projects, budgets, and cost codes sync bidirectionally so both systems always reflect the same reality.

Ready to Eliminate Payroll Delays?

If your team is still processing payroll the manual way, the math is straightforward: every pay cycle spent on paper timecards is time and money you don’t get back.

See how Rhumbix integrates with Foundation Software — Schedule a Demo