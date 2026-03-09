Real-Time Job Costing: Moving from Monthly Reports to Daily Insights

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Labor is the single largest expense on most construction projects, and it’s the one most frequently miscalculated. The reason isn’t a lack of data. It’s a lack of timely data. When field information takes one to two weeks to reach the office, and budget-vs-actual comparisons only happen at month-end, cost overruns are old news by the time anyone sees them.
For Foundation Software users, closing that gap between the field and the office changes everything about how projects get managed.
Most construction companies experience the same pattern:
The core issue isn’t that Foundation lacks reporting capabilities. It’s that the data feeding those reports is always stale.
The Rhumbix integration with Foundation Software addresses the root cause by creating a continuous data flow between the field and the office:
|Before Integration
|After Integration
|Monthly cost reports
|Daily cost visibility
|Estimated labor costs
|Actual labor tracking
|Manual cost code allocation
|Automatic cost code mapping
|Reactive management
|Proactive decision-making
“The speed and accuracy of information provided by using Rhumbix enables us to move from monthly to near real-time reporting, revolutionizing how we track costs, manage resources, and ultimately deliver projects successfully.”
— Ryan Quesnel, Manager of Development and Integration at Thomas Cavanagh Construction
When project managers have daily access to accurate labor cost data, the management model shifts fundamentally. Instead of reviewing last month’s numbers and hoping this month goes better, teams can course-correct in real time — reassigning crews, adjusting schedules, and flagging scope changes before they erode margins.
Real-time job costing isn’t about generating more reports. It’s about making sure every decision on a project is informed by data that reflects what’s actually happening in the field right now, not what happened two weeks ago.
For Foundation Software users, the Rhumbix integration delivers that visibility without requiring anyone to change how they work. The data simply flows where it needs to go, when it needs to get there.
Download Our Guide: Real-Time Job Costing with Foundation + Rhumbix