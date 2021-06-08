Construction Tech Transformations and Tradeoffs

My 30-year background in construction has made me a spectator to the rise of some great technologies, and the decline of some not-so-great technologies. Throughout my career, I have made an effort to try just about anything. Whether or not I adopted the new tech is an entirely different story. I have seen everything from the introduction of the power saw, to lasers for leveling, to pagers, PalmPilots, and most recently the Smartphone.

The cordless drill was the first significant adoption of new technology I experienced as a carpenter. When I started out as an apprentice in 1986, the corded drill was the standard for woodworking. If you haven’t used one of these, it’s hard to describe how difficult they are to manage: Imagine dragging a garden hose across your backyard and multiply that by about one hundred. I would lug the drill 100 feet from the outlet, across the job site and up a ladder only to realize someone had unplugged it. When it wasn’t getting unplugged, I was losing the chuck key. At the end of the day, I had the thrilling job of wrapping the cord which was absolutely filthy from dust, spit and chewing tobacco.

I remember the day I was given my first cordless drill. It was a 7.2 volt Makita with a fixed battery shrouded in an unusual orange plastic housing. I was thrilled at the prospect of something that could replace the old corded drill, but quickly realized it wasn’t good for anything except installing small screws and drilling small holes.

Two years later, the more powerful 12 volt version was introduced. There were still some limitations: The drill was expensive and had a poor power to weight ratio. But it had one very critical advantage: It did not require a cord.

Workers, including me, chose freedom from cords over poor performance and it quickly became the industry standard.

Matthias working with a cordless drill on a roofing project.