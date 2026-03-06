Critchfield Mechanical + Rhumbix: Modernizing Field Timekeeping

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Critchfield Mechanical, Inc. of Southern California (CMISC) is a leading multi-trade mechanical contractor specializing in piping and sheet metal work. As part of the larger Critchfield organization with a northern California mothership office, CMISC operates independently while maintaining close coordination with their northern counterpart for accounting and administrative support.
With approximately 20 foremen managing crews across 75-100 union workers, CMISC handles complex commercial and industrial projects throughout Southern California. The company maintains a nimble approach that allows them to pilot new solutions before potentially rolling them out company-wide to the northern California division.
CMISC faced significant operational inefficiencies rooted in their Excel-heavy, manual timekeeping processes that were consuming massive amounts of administrative time and creating delays in payroll processing.
The company relied entirely on spreadsheet-based timekeeping where foremen spent approximately 2 hours per week manually entering time for their crews across multiple cost codes. This crew-based approach required foremen to track time for any worker who spent 2-3 days on their project during the week.
The time-consuming approval workflow created significant bottlenecks: each foreman spent 2 hours on timesheets, superintendents spent 1-2 hours reviewing and approving, and administrative staff spent 10-15 hours per week gathering and organizing timecards. Combined with accounting’s full day of data entry into Sage Timberline 300, CMISC was losing over 40 hours per week just processing timesheets.
“We’re so Excel heavy with everything that we do…It takes the foreman at least two hours to go through timesheets. It takes a superintendent maybe an hour to two hours just to put a signature on everything and it takes our admin 10 to 15 hours a week just assisting and gathering time cards. So we’re already at 20 hours a week.”
— Seth Wijnhamer, Project Engineer, CMISC
CMISC tracked production separately through their own Excel models, requiring project engineers to manually reconcile labor costs against production progress on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. This divorced process meant they couldn’t see real-time correlations between hours worked and work accomplished.
Due to the complexity of their manual system, CMISC intentionally kept their cost code structure simple—typically just “sheet metal field” or “piping” categories. They recognized that with a better solution, they could implement more granular tracking to gain better project insights.
As a union contractor operating across multiple counties in California, CMISC needed to track union affiliations, classification changes, break requirements, and wage requirements like prevailing wage laws—complexities that many timekeeping solutions simply didn’t understand.
After evaluating multiple platforms including Workyard and Raken, CMISC selected Rhumbix for its deep understanding of union mechanical contractor operations and its comprehensive field operations platform that balanced ease of use for field teams with powerful project controls for the office.
CMISC took a strategic, phased approach to implementation designed to prove value in their Southern California division before potentially rolling out to the Northern California mothership office.
Rather than a company-wide rollout, CMISC planned to strategically pilot with:
Foreman Efficiency: Reduce foreman timesheet time from 2 hours to approximately 15-20 minutes per week through bulk selection, copy-forward features, and mobile-first interface, saving 40+ foreman hours weekly.
Administrative Relief: Eliminate 10-15 hours per week of admin time gathering and organizing time cards through automated digital workflows and centralized web-based approval.
Superintendent Streamlining: Reduce superintendent approval time through role-based access, bulk approval capabilities, and real-time visibility into submitted time cards.
Accounting Acceleration: Simplify payroll processing through configured CSV exports that match Sage 300 import requirements, eliminating manual data re-entry.
Real-Time Production Correlation: Couple timekeeping and production tracking in a single workflow, enabling immediate visibility into labor efficiency, earned vs. actual hours, and cost code performance without waiting for weekly PE reconciliation.
Granular Cost Code Tracking: Enable more sophisticated cost code structures without adding complexity for field teams, improving project cost visibility and enabling better estimating for future work.
Automated Compliance Documentation: Capture digital signatures, start/end times, break compliance, and union classification changes automatically, protecting against California wage-hour lawsuits and class action risks.
Unified Data Platform: Replace divorced Excel-based tracking models with integrated dashboards showing percent complete vs. percent spent, budget performance, and labor ramp throughout project lifecycle.
Foundation for Digital Transformation: Position CMISC to consolidate Excel-heavy processes across timekeeping, production tracking, and project controls into modern, integrated software solutions.
Autodesk Ecosystem Integration: Leverage Rhumbix’s partnership with Autodesk (an investor) to create seamless data flow between field operations (Rhumbix) and project management (Autodesk Build), with native integrations that competitors lack.
Scalability Across Organization: Prove value in nimble SoCal division before rolling out to NorCal mothership, with group structures supporting independent or unified workflows as needed.
Future-Proof ERP Strategy: Maintain flexibility if CMISC eventually migrates from Sage 300 to modern ERP systems—Rhumbix integrates with all major construction accounting platforms.
CMISC’s evaluation revealed that many timekeeping vendors simply didn’t understand how union mechanical contractors operate. Rhumbix’s foundation—built by Navy Seabees who managed field labor on military bases—translated into deep knowledge of crew-based tracking, union complexity, and California compliance requirements that competitors lacked.
Rather than trying to implement every feature immediately, CMISC focused on solving their biggest pain point first: Excel-based weekly timekeeping. This pragmatic approach—prove core value, then expand to production tracking, T&M tickets, and advanced analytics—increases adoption success rates.
Foremen need tools designed for how they actually work—on job sites, in field conditions, often without reliable connectivity. Rhumbix’s mobile-first design with offline capability, voice-to-text, and intuitive interfaces ensures high adoption rates rather than forcing field teams to adapt to office-designed software.
For contractors using Sage, Viewpoint, or other ERP systems, seamless integration isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s essential. Rhumbix’s approach of syncing projects, cost codes, and employee data from the ERP while pushing hours and production back eliminates the duplicate data entry that plagues Excel-based workflows.
When CMISC calculated that they spent over 40 hours per week just processing timesheets—20 foremen at 2 hours each, plus superintendent and admin time—the ROI of modern timekeeping software became immediately clear. At average union wages, manual timesheet processing was costing tens of thousands of dollars annually.
“All I got to do is figure out how much we spend a week…those hours add up. That is crazy. That’s 40 hours a week just for foremen alone.”
— Seth Wijnhamer, Project Engineer, CMISC
CMISC represents a growing segment of forward-thinking mechanical contractors who recognize that field operations technology is not just about digitizing paper—it’s about gaining real-time insights that drive better business decisions, eliminating wasted administrative time, and creating a foundation for enterprise-wide digital transformation.
With Rhumbix, CMISC has the foundation to:
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