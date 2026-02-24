Sage 100 Contractor Time Tracking Integration: Connect Field Data to Payroll

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Sage 100 Contractor has been a trusted construction management solution for small to mid-sized contractors for years. It handles the complex demands of construction accounting, such as job costing, payroll, estimating, and project management in an integrated package. But even the most capable software is limited by the quality and timeliness of data flowing into it.
That’s where field time tracking integration becomes essential. When crews capture hours directly from the jobsite and that data flows automatically into Sage 100 Contractor, you eliminate manual entry, reduce errors, and transform your accounting from a backward-looking reporting tool into a real-time project management system.
This guide covers how Rhumbix integrates with Sage 100 Contractor, what data syncs bidirectionally, and how to evaluate whether this integration fits your workflow.
Sage 100 Contractor provides comprehensive functionality for construction businesses: project management, estimating, job costing, accounts payable and receivable, payroll, inventory, and service management. But all that functionality depends on accurate data.
Without proper field integration, contractors face persistent challenges:
Integrated field time tracking solves these problems by creating a direct connection between crew activity and your back-office systems. As Ryan Quesnel, Manager of Development and Integration at Thomas Cavanagh Construction, noted about their implementation: “The speed and accuracy of information provided by using Rhumbix enables us to move from monthly to near real-time reporting, revolutionizing how we track costs, manage resources, and ultimately deliver projects successfully.”
Rhumbix connects to Sage 100 Contractor through a bidirectional integration that synchronizes data in both directions. This means project information flows from your accounting system to field workers, while captured time and production data flows back for payroll and job costing.
When you set up the integration, the following information syncs from Sage 100 Contractor into Rhumbix, making it immediately available to field supervisors and crews:
The key benefit here is immediacy. When your project manager creates a new job in Sage 100 Contractor, that project becomes available to field workers in Rhumbix without any manual intervention. No one has to remember to update the field system—it happens automatically.
The real power of integration comes from what flows back. Field-captured data returns to Sage 100 Contractor for processing:
This bidirectional flow creates a closed loop: budgets and projects go out, actuals come back. Your Sage 100 Contractor system always reflects current field reality.
One of the most valuable capabilities of integrated field time tracking is real-time budget visibility. When hours and production quantities flow from the field as work happens, you can compare actual performance against budgets continuously—not just at month-end.
This enables proactive project management:
The shift from monthly to near real-time reporting fundamentally changes how contractors manage projects. Instead of discovering problems after the fact, you catch issues while you can still address them.
For many contractors, payroll processing is the most immediate benefit of field time tracking integration. When hours flow directly from Rhumbix into Sage 100 Contractor’s payroll module, the weekly scramble to collect and enter timesheets disappears.
The integration supports the complexity of construction payroll:
The result is what Rhumbix describes as “accurate and timely weekly payroll processing.” When field data flows automatically with proper job and cost code coding, payroll staff can focus on review and exception handling rather than data entry.
Implementing Sage 100 Contractor integration requires careful planning to ensure success. Here are key considerations:
Your cost code structure in Sage 100 Contractor needs to map correctly to Rhumbix. This includes:
Rhumbix provides white-glove implementation support, working with your team to configure the integration correctly. Their team supports customers from initial setup through ongoing maintenance.
Consider how time capture will work in practice:
Field adoption determines integration success. The mobile experience needs to be intuitive enough that foremen and crews actually use it consistently. Consider:
Construction jobsites often have limited or intermittent internet connectivity. Your field time tracking solution needs to work offline, syncing data when connectivity returns. This ensures crews can capture time regardless of cellular coverage on remote sites.
Contractors evaluating Sage solutions sometimes wonder about the difference between Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE (Construction and Real Estate). Here’s a quick comparison:
Rhumbix integrates with both platforms, but the integration architecture differs based on each system’s API structure. If you’re currently using Sage 100 Contractor but considering a move to Sage 300 CRE as your business grows, your Rhumbix investment carries forward—you won’t need to re-implement field time tracking from scratch.
When evaluating field time tracking solutions to integrate with Sage 100 Contractor, consider these criteria:
Implementing Sage 100 Contractor integration with Rhumbix typically follows this process:
Rhumbix maintains a 95%+ customer satisfaction rating, with dedicated support throughout the implementation process and beyond.
Sage 100 Contractor provides comprehensive construction management capabilities, but those capabilities are only as valuable as the data powering them. When field time tracking integrates directly with your accounting system, you eliminate manual data entry, accelerate payroll processing, and gain real-time visibility into project performance.
The bidirectional sync between Rhumbix and Sage 100 Contractor ensures your field operations and back office stay aligned. Projects and budgets flow to the field; hours and production data flow back. The result is accurate, timely information that supports better decisions.
Ready to connect your field operations to Sage 100 Contractor? Learn more about the Rhumbix Sage 100 integration or schedule a demo to see how it works for your specific workflow.