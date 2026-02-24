Sage 100 Contractor Time Tracking Integration: Connect Field Data to Payroll

Sage 100 Contractor has been a trusted construction management solution for small to mid-sized contractors for years. It handles the complex demands of construction accounting, such as job costing, payroll, estimating, and project management in an integrated package. But even the most capable software is limited by the quality and timeliness of data flowing into it.

That’s where field time tracking integration becomes essential. When crews capture hours directly from the jobsite and that data flows automatically into Sage 100 Contractor, you eliminate manual entry, reduce errors, and transform your accounting from a backward-looking reporting tool into a real-time project management system.

This guide covers how Rhumbix integrates with Sage 100 Contractor, what data syncs bidirectionally, and how to evaluate whether this integration fits your workflow.

Why Sage 100 Contractor Needs Field Integration

Sage 100 Contractor provides comprehensive functionality for construction businesses: project management, estimating, job costing, accounts payable and receivable, payroll, inventory, and service management. But all that functionality depends on accurate data.

Without proper field integration, contractors face persistent challenges:

Manual timesheet entry: Paper time cards collected from field supervisors require office staff to re-key hours into Sage—a process prone to transcription errors and delays

Paper time cards collected from field supervisors require office staff to re-key hours into Sage—a process prone to transcription errors and delays Delayed job costing: If time data takes days or weeks to reach the system, job cost reports reflect outdated information that can’t guide current decisions

If time data takes days or weeks to reach the system, job cost reports reflect outdated information that can’t guide current decisions Payroll processing bottlenecks: Waiting for field timesheets creates end-of-week crunches that stress accounting staff and risk payroll errors

Waiting for field timesheets creates end-of-week crunches that stress accounting staff and risk payroll errors Budget variance blindness: Without real-time data, you discover cost overruns after they’ve already happened instead of catching them early

Integrated field time tracking solves these problems by creating a direct connection between crew activity and your back-office systems. As Ryan Quesnel, Manager of Development and Integration at Thomas Cavanagh Construction, noted about their implementation: “The speed and accuracy of information provided by using Rhumbix enables us to move from monthly to near real-time reporting, revolutionizing how we track costs, manage resources, and ultimately deliver projects successfully.”

How Rhumbix Integrates with Sage 100 Contractor

Rhumbix connects to Sage 100 Contractor through a bidirectional integration that synchronizes data in both directions. This means project information flows from your accounting system to field workers, while captured time and production data flows back for payroll and job costing.

Data Flowing from Sage 100 Contractor to Rhumbix

When you set up the integration, the following information syncs from Sage 100 Contractor into Rhumbix, making it immediately available to field supervisors and crews:

Projects and project budgets: New jobs created in Sage 100 automatically appear in Rhumbix, so field workers can select the correct project when logging time

New jobs created in Sage 100 automatically appear in Rhumbix, so field workers can select the correct project when logging time Cost codes with budgeted hours and quantities: Your cost code structure syncs completely, allowing crews to code their time accurately while supervisors track progress against budgets

Your cost code structure syncs completely, allowing crews to code their time accurately while supervisors track progress against budgets Employee information: Worker profiles including trade classification, union affiliation, and other details synchronize automatically—no need to maintain separate employee lists

Worker profiles including trade classification, union affiliation, and other details synchronize automatically—no need to maintain separate employee lists Equipment and materials data: Asset and inventory information is available for field tracking and allocation

Asset and inventory information is available for field tracking and allocation Client information: Customer details maintain consistency across both systems

The key benefit here is immediacy. When your project manager creates a new job in Sage 100 Contractor, that project becomes available to field workers in Rhumbix without any manual intervention. No one has to remember to update the field system—it happens automatically.

Data Flowing from Rhumbix to Sage 100 Contractor

The real power of integration comes from what flows back. Field-captured data returns to Sage 100 Contractor for processing:

Hours captured for payroll processing: Time entries from the field flow directly into Sage 100 Contractor’s payroll module, coded to the correct job and cost code

Time entries from the field flow directly into Sage 100 Contractor’s payroll module, coded to the correct job and cost code Production quantities: When crews track installed quantities in Rhumbix, that data syncs back for productivity analysis and progress billing

When crews track installed quantities in Rhumbix, that data syncs back for productivity analysis and progress billing T&M tickets and change order information: Time and materials documentation captured in the field supports billing and change order processing

This bidirectional flow creates a closed loop: budgets and projects go out, actuals come back. Your Sage 100 Contractor system always reflects current field reality.

Real-Time Budget Tracking: Actual vs. Budgeted

One of the most valuable capabilities of integrated field time tracking is real-time budget visibility. When hours and production quantities flow from the field as work happens, you can compare actual performance against budgets continuously—not just at month-end.

This enables proactive project management:

Early warning on cost overruns: See when a cost code is trending over budget while there’s still time to adjust

See when a cost code is trending over budget while there’s still time to adjust Labor productivity tracking: Compare actual hours per unit against estimated production rates

Compare actual hours per unit against estimated production rates Resource allocation decisions: Move crews between projects based on current performance data

Move crews between projects based on current performance data Accurate progress billing: Bill clients based on actual work completed, supported by field-captured data

The shift from monthly to near real-time reporting fundamentally changes how contractors manage projects. Instead of discovering problems after the fact, you catch issues while you can still address them.

Streamlined Payroll Processing

For many contractors, payroll processing is the most immediate benefit of field time tracking integration. When hours flow directly from Rhumbix into Sage 100 Contractor’s payroll module, the weekly scramble to collect and enter timesheets disappears.

The integration supports the complexity of construction payroll:

Multiple pay rates: Different rates for different jobs, classifications, and overtime situations

Different rates for different jobs, classifications, and overtime situations Union requirements: Proper coding for union reporting and benefit calculations

Proper coding for union reporting and benefit calculations Multi-state compliance: Correct tax withholding when crews work across state lines

Correct tax withholding when crews work across state lines Certified payroll support: Accurate data for prevailing wage projects that require certified payroll reports

The result is what Rhumbix describes as “accurate and timely weekly payroll processing.” When field data flows automatically with proper job and cost code coding, payroll staff can focus on review and exception handling rather than data entry.

Implementation Considerations

Implementing Sage 100 Contractor integration requires careful planning to ensure success. Here are key considerations:

Data Mapping and Configuration

Your cost code structure in Sage 100 Contractor needs to map correctly to Rhumbix. This includes:

Job and phase structures

Cost code numbering and naming conventions

Employee IDs and classifications

Pay type codes for different hour categories

Rhumbix provides white-glove implementation support, working with your team to configure the integration correctly. Their team supports customers from initial setup through ongoing maintenance.

Workflow Design

Consider how time capture will work in practice:

Who enters time? Individual workers, foremen for their crews, or a combination?

Individual workers, foremen for their crews, or a combination? What approval workflow fits your process? Field supervisor review, project manager approval, or direct flow to payroll?

Field supervisor review, project manager approval, or direct flow to payroll? How will you handle corrections? What’s the process when time entries need adjustment?

Training and Adoption

Field adoption determines integration success. The mobile experience needs to be intuitive enough that foremen and crews actually use it consistently. Consider:

Training sessions for field supervisors

Clear instructions for the crews they manage

Support process for questions and issues

Monitoring adoption rates during rollout

Connectivity Considerations

Construction jobsites often have limited or intermittent internet connectivity. Your field time tracking solution needs to work offline, syncing data when connectivity returns. This ensures crews can capture time regardless of cellular coverage on remote sites.

Sage 100 Contractor vs. Sage 300: Understanding the Difference

Contractors evaluating Sage solutions sometimes wonder about the difference between Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE (Construction and Real Estate). Here’s a quick comparison:

Sage 100 Contractor: Designed for small to mid-sized contractors, integrated suite covering accounting, project management, estimating, and service management

Designed for small to mid-sized contractors, integrated suite covering accounting, project management, estimating, and service management Sage 300 CRE: More robust solution for larger contractors and real estate developers, with advanced multi-company, multi-currency, and property management capabilities

Rhumbix integrates with both platforms, but the integration architecture differs based on each system’s API structure. If you’re currently using Sage 100 Contractor but considering a move to Sage 300 CRE as your business grows, your Rhumbix investment carries forward—you won’t need to re-implement field time tracking from scratch.

Evaluating Time Tracking Solutions for Sage 100 Contractor

When evaluating field time tracking solutions to integrate with Sage 100 Contractor, consider these criteria:

Construction-specific design: Generic time tracking tools don’t understand job costing, cost codes, or construction payroll complexity

Generic time tracking tools don’t understand job costing, cost codes, or construction payroll complexity Bidirectional sync: One-way data export isn’t true integration—you need data flowing both directions

One-way data export isn’t true integration—you need data flowing both directions Real-time capability: Batch exports once a week don’t provide the visibility you need for proactive management

Batch exports once a week don’t provide the visibility you need for proactive management Offline functionality: Field crews need to capture time regardless of connectivity

Field crews need to capture time regardless of connectivity Mobile experience: If the app is clunky, adoption will suffer

If the app is clunky, adoption will suffer Compliance support: Prevailing wage, certified payroll, and union requirements should be built in

Prevailing wage, certified payroll, and union requirements should be built in Implementation support: Integration configuration is technical—look for partners who provide hands-on help

Getting Started

Implementing Sage 100 Contractor integration with Rhumbix typically follows this process:

Discovery: Review your current workflow, Sage 100 Contractor configuration, and integration requirements Configuration: Set up the integration with proper data mapping between systems Testing: Validate data flow in both directions before going live Training: Prepare field supervisors and accounting staff for the new workflow Rollout: Deploy to field crews with monitoring and support Optimization: Refine workflows based on real-world usage

Rhumbix maintains a 95%+ customer satisfaction rating, with dedicated support throughout the implementation process and beyond.

The Bottom Line

Sage 100 Contractor provides comprehensive construction management capabilities, but those capabilities are only as valuable as the data powering them. When field time tracking integrates directly with your accounting system, you eliminate manual data entry, accelerate payroll processing, and gain real-time visibility into project performance.

The bidirectional sync between Rhumbix and Sage 100 Contractor ensures your field operations and back office stay aligned. Projects and budgets flow to the field; hours and production data flow back. The result is accurate, timely information that supports better decisions.

Ready to connect your field operations to Sage 100 Contractor? Learn more about the Rhumbix Sage 100 integration or schedule a demo to see how it works for your specific workflow.

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