BuildingConnected buys TradeTapp, DOD funds 3D concrete printer, more

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Tech firms in the construction space often join forces to marry their niche solutions with other technologies and provide more comprehensive and interoperable tools. Every few weeks, Construction Dive will provide a roundup of the most recent mergers, acquisitions, and integrations in the construction technology space.
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