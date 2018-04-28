EmergeRX Series - What You Need to Know about Drones

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Here at Rhumbix, we’re all about insights and prescriptive action. Whether it comes from data-driven feedback, a personal conversation, or a trend report, all insights are valued in our model. Our latest editorial series, #EmergeRX, plays on the prescription theme. We’ll be evaluating the most promising developments in the construction field and writing on them for the wide audience it contains—project managers, corporate employees, and of course the foremen themselves. So much of intelligent construction design is intangible, and it’s that component that can make or break a project’s success. Conceptualized and written by the outstanding Rhumbix team, #EmergeRX is your prescription to tomorrow’s perception.
When do you first remember hearing about drones? Perhaps it was a wedding photographer who offered an innovative photo angle, your niece or nephew’s holiday gift list, or the lights show at the Olympics brought to you by the drones of Intel. Whatever your previous experience with drones, we’re here to tell you some news: drones are expanding into almost every domain as a part of an ongoing tech revolution that is changing how business gets conducted. As a construction professional, you might be understandably wary of such verbose claims. We here at Rhumbix understand your skepticism and embrace your critical eye, and still think that drones are worth a second look.
From scouting the site to the finishing touches, drone photography (and video) can play a significant role in your construction projects. Fortunately, this valuable information can be easily added to your production notes within RMBX ensuring that all project stakeholders have the same data to make the best possible decisions. Because getting the data is great, but using the data is better! And why take a chance on losing info that could be a critical component to a make or break project? With RMBX you’re able to gather the data, have anytime visibility and develop actionable insights to ultimately improve productivity.