How Construction Tech Drives ROI When Budgets Tighten

Smarter Investments, Better Results: What if your construction tech for the jobsite could help your profit margins instead of hurting them? The answer lies in digitizing workflows for finance and operations leaders trying to cut costs and increase project visibility. And the results are already appearing on real jobs with Rhumbix users.

Skilled labor is harder to find—and more expensive to keep. Owners are holding project teams accountable to aggressive timelines and tighter budgets. And while some contractors may hesitate to invest in technology during uncertain times, Rhumbix customers are proving the opposite. When cost control is critical, digital workflows are one of the smartest investments you can make.

Digitizing workflows helps save money and time. Contractors using Rhumbix see faster reporting and lower costs. This leads to more profitable jobs.

Top construction firms use Rhumbix to save money. They improve their return on investment (ROI) and make better financial decisions. This is true even in challenging construction environments.

1. A Single Construction Tech Platform Helps Control the Uncontrollable

Construction remains one of the lowest-margin industries in the world. Without accurate, timely field data, finance and operations teams are flying blind. They can’t adjust course until it’s too late.

That’s why digitizing timekeeping, production tracking, and extra work is more than just a convenience. A way to manage risks exists.

Live Electric Inc., an electrical contractor in Las Vegas, used paper to track projects. This caused delays in seeing costs. By moving to Rhumbix, they brought field data into real-time. The impact?

“Switching to Rhumbix has transformed how we manage our projects,” said Heather Avila, President and CEO of Live Electric.

Result: improved project tracking, reduced administrative time, and better control over labor and costs.

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2. Capturing Out-of-Scope Work with Construction Tech = Recouped Revenue

On average, construction firms lose 7-11% of total project revenue to poorly documented or missed out-of-scope work. Rhumbix customers are turning that around by integrating Time & Materials tracking with production data and foreman timekeeping.

Take Thomas Cavanagh Construction, an Ottawa-based contractor working on civil, asphalt, and concrete projects. Their crews used to lose out on change order documentation because of incomplete or inconsistent reporting. With Rhumbix, they implemented fully digital T&M tracking alongside timekeeping and productivity workflows.

“Our biweekly payroll process has changed to a daily one. This gives us real-time cost insights for our jobs and job costing.”

This is a significant improvement from our previous systems. We’re capturing billable work in the field we used to miss. Rhumbix gave us a faster, more consistent way to get that information to accounting,” said Andrew Bates, IT Manager, Thomas Cavanagh Construction.

Result: increased revenue, better labor accountability, and faster billing cycles.

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3. Labor Costs Are Too Significant to Ignore

For most contractors, labor is the single most significant cost on the job. Misallocations, time theft, and outdated benchmarks eat away at profitability. That’s why digitizing timekeeping is foundational for finance teams looking to rein in labor costs.

Gurtz Electric is one of the biggest electrical contractors in the Midwest. They switched from paper and Excel to Rhumbix. This change helped them improve job costing accuracy and fix timecard problems. By capturing accurate labor data daily, Gurtz improved cost forecasting and reduced payroll processing times.

Result: Gurtz Electric Decreases Payroll Processing by 75% with Rhumbix Timekeeping. “Having a solution like Rhumbix that works exactly how we need it has been incredible,” said Mallory Gurtz, COO at Gurtz.

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4. Construction Tech that Combines Multiple Workflows = Lower Overhead

When times are tough, consolidating field workflows can be a competitive edge. Rhumbix eliminates the need for disconnected apps or manual processes by providing a single digital field reporting platform for:

Our recent blog on integrated workflows highlighted contractors replacing siloed systems with unified field data. The result? Fewer handoffs, fewer errors, and more actionable data that reaches the back office faster.

“The real value is in integration,” said one Rhumbix user. “One platform, one process, and real-time visibility. That’s what’s keeping our costs in check right now.”

5. The ROI Isn’t Just Cost Savings—It’s a Competitive Advantage

When you digitize jobsite workflows, you gain more than savings. You build the capacity to grow faster and with greater confidence.

Thomas Cavanagh Construction said they now submit bids faster. They also respond to change orders better than their competitors. They achieved this by improving their reporting process. Gurtz Electric noted smoother onboarding for new Foremen, with less time spent on paperwork and more time focused on the job.

These advantages with construction tech compound over time. Companies that invest in technology now are not just surviving tough times. They are preparing to do well when things get better.

Technology Isn’t an Overhead Cost. A Margin Strategy exists.

The idea that construction technology is a luxury is outdated. Today, it’s a necessity—and one that pays for itself.

Rhumbix users report:

Up to 60% reduction in time spent on payroll processing

in time spent on payroll processing Thousands in recovered T&M revenue each month

each month Better labor forecasting and job costing accuracy

accuracy Improved compliance and audit readiness

In a tight economy, these wins can distinguish between a profitable project and a loss. That’s why forward-looking finance and operations leaders are doubling down on digitization.

Ready to See the ROI for Yourself?

Rhumbix makes it simple to standardize reports, improve workflows, and track every labor dollar. It does this without making things more complicated in the field.

Download our guide: How to Control Labor Costs in Construction (2025)

Explore real-world strategies for using timekeeping and T&M tracking to improve cost control.

Visit Rhumbix at CFMA 2025, Booth #228

Meet the team and see how Rhumbix helps finance and ops teams take control of labor costs with real-time data from the jobsite.

Learn More