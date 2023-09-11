Experience the Best of Philadelphia During NECA 2023

Known as the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia offers more than just historical significance—it’s a vibrant hub of culture, diverse neighborhoods, and captivating attractions. With NECA 2023 around the corner, attendees have a unique chance to uncover the city’s wonders amidst conference sessions. Delve into our carefully curated list of the ten most incredible activities to partake in while in Philly for NECA 2023, sourced from both the NECA website and Visit Philly.

Engage at NECA 2023: Let’s kick off with the main event! The NECA Convention and Trade Show is the ultimate gathering for global electrical professionals. Immerse yourself in workshops, connect with industry leaders, and explore cutting-edge technologies shaping electrical contracting’s future. Visit Rhumbix Booth: 123

Rhumbix is the leader in Labor and Resource Management for General and Trade Contractors in North America. Veteran-founded and led, Rhumbix is changing how the built world is constructed, operated, and maintained by empowering the workforce with mobile-first tools that provide real-time visibility into the utilization of labor, equipment, and materials. We help companies streamline how they measure and manage critical field workflows, including time & attendance, production tracking, daily reports, and change orders.

Brands: Integrated Timekeeping, Time & Materials, Production Tracking, Daily Reports and Change Management

Savor Authentic Cheesesteaks: In Philly, indulging in an authentic cheesesteak is a must. Legendary spots like Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks offer a delightful rivalry. Dalessandro’s Steaks in Roxborough serves contemporary twists on this culinary classic, capturing Philly’s essence with flavorful beef, melted cheese, and perfect rolls.

Most people know Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s as famous Philly cheesesteak spots, but our resident cheesesteak expert, VP of Finance Jeff Woglom, says, “the key is to go off the beaten path and try local favorites. The very best can be found at Philip’s Steaks, at 2234 W Passyunk Ave right off Route 76.”

Visit the Liberty Bell: The Liberty Bell’s history intertwines with America’s freedom journey. Cast in 1752 by London’s Whitechapel Bell Foundry, it rang during significant events, like the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Housed in the Liberty Bell Center near Independence Hall, this iconic artifact continues to inspire with its message of liberty and equality.

Step into Independence Hall: Independence Hall takes you back to America’s birthplace. This iconic venue witnessed the drafting the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Walk through its halls where founding fathers debated and shaped the nation’s future. Guided tours offer insights into revolutionary ideals, showcasing the spirit of American democracy.

Explore Reading Terminal Market: No trip to Philadelphia is complete without visiting Reading Terminal Market. Explore diverse food vendors, experiencing the city’s gastronomic culture through mouthwatering sandwiches and artisanal treats. The roast pork at DiNic’s is a must-try. This pork sandwich with broccoli rabe and provolone is a Philly sandwich staple and worth the trip. Reading Terminal Market has a ton of food and is a great place to sample many different food.

Appreciate Art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art: Art enthusiasts will adore the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which houses an extensive collection spanning various eras and styles. Don’t forget to recreate the iconic movie moment on the “Rocky Steps.”

Relax in Love Park: John F. Kennedy Plaza, or Love Park, is a tranquil urban oasis featuring the famous LOVE sculpture—a perfect spot for unwinding, taking photos, and soaking in the city’s atmosphere.

Wander Benjamin Franklin Parkway: Stroll along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, a picturesque boulevard adorned with cultural institutions like the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Franklin Institute. Its tree-lined pathways, panoramic vistas, and cultural gems offer an inviting blend of history and nature.

Discover Magic Gardens: Immerse yourself in Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, an immersive art environment by mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar, showcasing intricate mosaics and sculptures in an enchanting setting.

Explore Historic Neighborhoods: Philadelphia’s neighborhoods possess a distinctive allure, contributing to the city’s rich cultural tapestry. From the historic charm of Old City to Fishtown’s modern energy, each area unveils a captivating story of Philadelphia’s history, creativity, and unique spirit.

Combine Work and Exploration: As NECA 2023 arrives in Philadelphia, attendees are presented with professional opportunities and a chance to immerse themselves in a city steeped in history, culture, and innovation. From historic sites to culinary delights, Philly offers many unforgettable experiences during the conference. Blend industry insights with city exploration for an extraordinary journey. Please visit Rhumbix Booth: 123