Rhumbix and CMiC Partnership: Greater Efficiency Through Real-Time Data

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced their partnership with CMiC, a premier provider of construction software—purpose-built for the construction industry—that optimizes productivity, minimizes risk and drives growth. Both companies are pleased to announce this partnership and integration at the 2019 AGC Annual Convention on April 1-4, 2019 in Denver, CO.
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