Historical Production Database – Benefits for All

No matter the industry or domain, Historical Production Data (HPD) can help uncover actionable insights. A construction site, for example, creates millions of data points by field crewmember every year. These data points contain critical information that can protect the interest of owners, investors and many more. For example, estimators benefit by comparing historical costs to actual costs when planning a new project. Superintendents benefit from going through the real-time reports on completed construction activities, materials received on site and more. And project executives effectively assess business processes and predict project feasibility. Let’s take a closer look at some use cases related to different roles within the construction team.

The Owner

Leveraging historical production data can uncover a good deal about your clients and your market based on previous projects and transactions. A notable instance is of a construction firms ability to track design trends, such as solar panels and electric charge ports. The ability to spot trends and identify patterns in client behavior can translate to a deep understanding of your future market, giving you a competitive edge in your marketing and how you position your company. HPD can also provide many of the answers to the “What happened?” questions when looking backwards at projects that resulted in severe budget or schedule overruns.

The Superintendent

A busy superintendent will almost always oversee every phase of a construction project, from the initial planning to its completion. Along with human resource matters and general oversite, the superintendent is often involved in the development of pre-construction budgets and estimates. Leveraging insight from HPD as a project progresses can help monitor labor and material costs and ensure the budget is maintained. Superintendents can also benefit from reviewing real-time reports on data from materials received on site, completed construction activities to contracting dollars earned by each subcontractor.

The Foreman

The foreman’s day is packed with managing people, supplies, schedules, and the all too frequent unexpected challenges and delays. HPD enables foreman to exercise tighter cost controls through portals that allow them to monitor subcontractor budgets for labor and materials received in real-time. With HPD and tools such as Rhumbix, foremen have access to real-time feedback on their performance right from their devices, allowing them to act and improve their work while enjoying a better grasp of the project at hand. They gain valuable, same-day insights on production and labor distributions, to which they can apply their knowledge and goals to give foremen the critical feedback that they need to do their jobs.

Success on the construction site is cumulative, starting with the right materials will help you build a great foundation. With the right digital tools, such as our industry-leading productivity platform, we can help you leverage your field data along with all aspects of project and building information modeling data enabling your team to do some of its best work yet.