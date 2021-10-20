Improving Productivity & Profitability with Construction Management Data

The amount of construction management data is growing at an unprecedented rate, but at the same time, many companies are struggling to turn that data into valuable insights. And while there are many tools and platforms available to help make the data more accessible, the key challenge for those in the construction industry is determining how to leverage various data sources in an insightful and actionable way.

Even the smallest construction firms can benefit from using construction management analytics to dive into their data sets for further insights. Specifically, data from sensors, drones, emails, design plans, and weather data can be impactful.

Improve Productivity

When it comes to individual and team performance, data can be a significant productivity driver. Armed with data from the previous project, your GC management team can target areas for improvement. Consider this scenario and use case: using sensors (capturing readings on stress, temperature, humidity, and other factors), firms can track equipment and material movement to identify weaknesses in the construction site environment.

Consider worksite drones that can quickly gather millions of pieces of data, significantly reducing the labor and time involved in producing accurate surveys while eliminating much of the human error involved in the process.

Improve Profitability

Construction profits are hard to predict. So, analyzing your site data (labor, materials, and equipment utilization) is critical. Data from daily reports and field notes demonstrate work progress compared to the schedule and use the purchase orders and payroll information to understand better where estimates went wrong or why they were correct.

Predict and Mitigate Risk

Construction firms and contractors alike want to reduce risk and make projects less complex and more predictable. Insights from the correct data can help. Visibility into field-level data through a tool like Rhumbix mitigates risk and exposure. For example, lost Time & Materials tickets cost subcontractors substantial sums. With a digital Time & Materials tracking platform, you’ll never lose a tag again.

Improve Client Satisfaction

Word of mouth remains the number one method most construction companies use to market their business and earn more work, so understanding your customers is critical. Mining the data helps identify their preferences (concrete designs vs. wood flooring), validate trends (experience-driven spaces), and direct where you invest (prefabrication, modularization).

We know that the construction industry is ready to realize the benefits of digitization fully. With Rhumbix’s industry-leading productivity platform, we help you leverage your field data along with all aspects of project and building information modeling data. This gives you the foundation for unprecedented levels of insight into project performance and cost controls.