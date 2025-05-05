How Smarter Labor Tracking Solves Hidden Financial Risks

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Construction is a tight-margin business where even small inefficiencies can erode profitability. In our last article, we looked at why contractors lose money on labor. We also discussed how better timekeeping can help fix this problem. Now, we’re taking it a step further.
For Construction CFOs, Controllers, and finance teams, high labor costs are not just a site issue. They are a significant financial risk. These costs can harm forecasts, cash flow, and the company’s profits.
Rhumbix is excited to exhibit at CFMA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition. The event will be held from May 17-21, 2025, in Kissimmee, FL.. You can find us at Table #228. If your finance team needs to manage labor costs, keep cash flow accurate, and lower risks, we have a solution for you.
Labor overruns are a symptom of deeper financial vulnerabilities. Without accurate and real-time labor data, finance teams face:
In today’s market of tighter credit and rising costs, these risks aren’t hypothetical — they’re existential.
Finance teams used to depend on information from the field. This often included paper timecards, spreadsheets, or separate systems. These methods could delay visibility for days or even weeks. By the time someone raised financial red flags, it often became too late to course-correct.
Rhumbix solves this by digitizing timekeeping at the source — the field — and instantly syncing it to the back office. This eliminates:
The result? Finance teams get daily visibility into labor costs, not just after payroll runs, but as work happens.
McKinsey says that digitizing construction tasks, like timekeeping and data capture, can boost productivity by 15%. It can also cut project costs by 5% to 10% (McKinsey Report – The Next Normal in Construction).
Contractors that move from manual timecards to real-time digital tracking with tools like Rhumbix often experience:
Rhumbix isn’t just a field tool — it’s a finance transformation tool that protects margins and accelerate
Ready to Control Labor Costs Before Florida?
You don’t have to wait. Schedule a personalized demo today and discover how Rhumbix can transform your field data into financial strength. Schedule a demo
Learn more about CFMA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition
Conclusion Labor costs will always be one of the largest and most volatile expenses on a construction project. The contractors who succeed are those who track labor well from the start. They also link this tracking smoothly to the financial side of their business.
Rhumbix empowers finance teams with real-time labor visibility, tighter forecasting, faster billing, stronger compliance, and higher profitability.
See Rhumbix in action at Table #228 in Kissimmee, FL., this May. Your future bottom line will thank you.
If you’re attending CFMA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition May 17-21, 2025, make plans to stop by Table #228.
You’ll see live demonstrations of how Rhumbix:
The CFMA Annual Conference brings together the best minds in construction finance. A great chance to explore tools like Rhumbix exists. These tools can help protect your financial operations from rising labor costs.
Rhumbix has a new guide called “How to Control Labor Costs in Construction (2025).” This guide looks at a significant challenge for contractors: hidden labor overruns. Inside, you will learn how small tracking problems can turn into significant financial risks. You will also get clear strategies to take control using real-time field data.