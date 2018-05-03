How the iPad Brought a Bright Future to Construction

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
In 2010, Steve Jobs created a new digital product category that lived between a computer and phone. Prior to the launch, the Wall St. Journal said, “The last time there was this much excitement about a tablet, it had some commandments written on it.” The iPad was a game changer. And not just for the personal consumer.
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