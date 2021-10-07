How to Digitize and Standardize With Construction Technology

During the beginning of the pandemic, the construction industry paused along with the rest of the world. The work was eventually labeled essential, and projects were given the green light to resume and move forward. In the brief amount of time, the construction industry stood still; it lost more than 1 million workers. Since then, 80% of the workforce has rejoined the industry, but the Labor Department reports the construction industry is still 300,000 jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. There has never been a greater need to keep work streamlined and standardized.

Luckily, construction technology can offer real-time support and get work done more efficiently. But knowing which technology to invest in isn’t always easy.

The best technology brings business units, tools, and data together in real-time. Construction professionals will be leveraging this technology in the near future to stay ahead of the marketplace.

Here’s how new construction technologies can help:

Have Your Team on the Same Page

In the old days of construction, time was wasted daily. With the need for internal approvals and unforeseen issues, work could be delayed at the drop of a hat.

But with digital technology, all this changed. Your team needs more than internet access or a phone call to access the information they need.

The right software platforms can provide real-time insight into progress, setbacks, budgets, and timetables.

This way, all levels of your organization can respond with their approval, input, and expertise as required.

Rather than see work halt, or have a massive disconnect between plan and actuals, digital technology keeps everyone connected.

Stay Safe With Virtual Reality

Virtual reality offers more than a science fiction view of the future. Virtual technology allows workers to practice difficult and hazardous tasks before starting.

The fatality rate in construction is higher than in any other industry. Virtual reality technology can get your workers home safe.

They will be guided through standard processes, leading to less wasted time and wasted materials.

Dependable Robots

In terms of new construction technology, robots stand ready to redefine the standard. By no means will these construction technologies make human capital obsolete any time soon, though.

But from the perspective of setting a standard, robots offer repeatable tasks at dependable durations.

Industries have been using robots for decades. Increasingly, your site workers will be overseeing robots in a Quality Assurance role.

Robots also offer information in real-time and create a standard process for each task.

Analytics For New Standards

How do companies get more cost-efficient? Though using field tools to gather information.

By using analytics to optimize this information is a requirement as well. For larger companies, this means comparing data across job sites, by task, and by the workforce.

Analytics helps construction professionals learn about current performance while setting new standards for better outcomes.

But the old adage of bad data in, bad data out is a reality here. Companies need to invest in the best new construction technologies to leverage the power of analytics.

Wearables

Wearables don’t just allow management to track personnel in the field. Wearables offer insight into tasks and can help keep personnel safe on the job.

As wearable technology becomes more affordable, it will become more widespread in the industry. Construction personnel will quickly know when a fellow worker is too close to perform a dangerous task in confined spaces.

In addition, camera wearables will allow remote subject matter experts to provide input on a task. They can guide onsite personnel through issues and solve problems in real-time.

Wearables are a teaching tool, and they allow management to advise on the internal standards for completing a task through digital technology.

Control the Standards Internally

Even if your technology speaks to each other, are your internal divisions doing the same? It’s another thing if your accounting and project management software is integrated.

It is something else altogether if your company is integrated as well.

Too many times, there are internal disconnects within companies. Sales and operations have wildly different ideas about the cost of things, for example.

But do your Foremen and Safety Officers also have different views on how long a project can take?

With standardization technology, all of your business units will have access to the same information in real-time.

Integrate Your Tools with Construction Technology

One of the drawbacks of new technology is that it can work against standardization. Many cutting-edge tools can help speed up productivity.

But if they cannot integrate with your other tools in the field, they work against the standard. Standardization and digitization demand that all of your tools work together.

The benefit is that you can detect issues with quality. Plus, the process will be centrally managed and streamlined.

You may already be using QuickBooks, Sage, Viewpoint, and Xero. But you can use a single tool to integrate this information with construction management technology.

Become Granular with Time

Integrating estimating, budgeting, and actuals can be one of the most challenging aspects of construction. Development professionals work to secure work, but operations often know there are other budget needs.

The right time tracking tools to digitize timekeeping can help control costs onsite and inform every aspect of operations.

When tasks have their time accounted for at a granular level, it takes the guesswork out of estimating. Your management and operations personnel can also forecast completion times and costs with much greater certainty.

Setting an Internal Standard for Time

With time tracking integrated into accounting and management tools, construction professionals can create new internal standards for tasks.

You’ll have a history or data to use for setting the requirements for your personnel and a way to measure their performance.

Rhumbix Can Help

As more construction technology enters the marketplace, there will be increasing pressure to invest. But even if a tool can benefit your company, it can be a detriment if not standardized.

The proper construction technology tools will make worksites safer, more efficient, and offer a high ROI. They should be easily integrated into the standards of your operation and provide information in real-time.

That’s how Rhumbix assists construction professionals. Our construction technology tools integrate with your existing tools to offer a standard platform.

Your foremen, managers, operations professionals, and stakeholder can all access the information you need in real-time. This creates fewer delays, less confusion and offers efficiencies for every product.

Contact Rhumbix today and discover how we can help.