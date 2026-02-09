IBEW Time Tracking: Prevailing Wage Compliance for Electrical Contractors

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Electrical contractors working with IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) labor on public projects face some of the most complex time tracking requirements in construction. Between prevailing wage rates, union fringe benefits, and certified payroll obligations, getting it right requires precision—and getting it wrong can cost hundreds of thousands in penalties.
When IBEW electricians work on federally funded projects, the Davis-Bacon Act requires contractors to pay the locally prevailing wage rate. This includes both the base hourly rate and fringe benefits, which for IBEW workers often include health insurance, pension contributions, and training fund payments.
The 2023 Davis-Bacon rule updates significantly strengthened enforcement. According to the Department of Labor, key changes include:
For electrical contractors, this means every hour must be tracked accurately by classification—journeyman electrician, apprentice levels, foreman, and specialty classifications all have different prevailing rates.
IBEW wage rates vary significantly by local union and jurisdiction. For example, IBEW Local 48 in Portland, Oregon has different inside wireman rates than IBEW Local 702 in West Frankfort, Illinois.
Typical IBEW fringe benefit packages include:
On prevailing wage projects, contractors must either pay these fringe benefits to approved plans or add the fringe rate to the worker’s hourly cash wage. Accurate time tracking by classification ensures the correct fringe calculations.
Federal projects require weekly certified payroll submissions using Form WH-347 or equivalent documentation. For IBEW contractors, certified payroll must include:
The certification statement confirms that the information is accurate and that workers received the required prevailing wage rates. False certifications can result in criminal penalties.
Electrical contractors face unique time tracking challenges that require careful attention:
A single project might require journeyman inside wiremen, apprentices at various year levels, voice-data-video (VDV) technicians, and foremen—each with different prevailing rates. Time must be tracked separately by classification, even when workers move between roles.
When electricians work on multiple job sites in a single day—some prevailing wage, some private—hours must be carefully allocated to ensure proper wage payments on covered work.
Many prevailing wage projects and union agreements require specific apprentice-to-journeyman ratios. Time tracking systems must monitor these ratios to maintain compliance with both Davis-Bacon and IBEW apprenticeship standards.
IBEW agreements often include provisions for travel time, show-up pay, and subsistence. These must be properly documented and included in prevailing wage calculations when applicable.
To maintain compliance on prevailing wage electrical projects:
Modern time tracking solutions designed for union construction help electrical contractors:
Davis-Bacon violations carry serious consequences for electrical contractors:
For IBEW contractors, maintaining good standing with both federal agencies and the union requires meticulous time tracking and documentation.
IBEW electrical contractors working on prevailing wage projects operate in a highly regulated environment where accurate time tracking is essential. From Davis-Bacon compliance to certified payroll requirements to union fringe benefit calculations, every hour must be documented correctly by classification.
The contractors who succeed on public electrical work treat time tracking as a core business function, not an administrative afterthought. With proper systems and processes, compliance becomes manageable and protects both the business and its workers.