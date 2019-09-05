Improved Navigation | Mobile 4.0

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix is very excited to announce the release of a new version of our mobile app, version 4.0. This version streamlines the navigation process for our users.
The improved menu is laid out across the bottom of the application, staying constantly visible. It adjusts to show only the products that are available to your users. Please see below for a preview.
The app is available now, please visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to ensure you have the latest and greatest.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.