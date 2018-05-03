Increasing Construction Productivity is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

Increasing productivity is never far from the minds of industry pros. But how to get there, given the many components at play, is where money is made or lost. From hiring to adaptation of new technologies, each step demands analysis and setting attainable goals. You can go to a casino, put your bankroll on Red, cross your fingers and hope for the best if you want. But there’s a reason you don’t.

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