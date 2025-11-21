Introducing Credential Management: A Better, Smarter Way to Track Worker Qualifications in Rhumbix

Safety doesn’t start with equipment, it starts with qualifications. But when worker qualification documentation lives in folders, inboxes, and spreadsheets, staying compliant becomes a full-time job. Construction teams deserve tools that work as hard as they do, and that’s why we built Credential Management. It transforms scattered paperwork into organized, searchable, field-ready data, making the right information available to the right person, right when they need it.

What Is Credential Management?

Credential Management is a centralized place inside Rhumbix where you can track worker certifications, licenses, union affiliations, expiration dates, and supporting documents, and make them instantly available to the field.

In other words: no more paper binders. No more searching emails. No more guessing who’s certified to do what.

Keeping track of worker certifications, licenses, safety documentation, and union details has always been a task everyone depends on, but few enjoy managing. Paper gets misplaced, spreadsheets go stale, and field teams often have to call the office to find information that should be easy to access.

That’s why we’ve introduced Credential Management, now live in Rhumbix.

This enhanced experience gives your team a clean, centralized home for the documentation that keeps jobsites safe, compliant, and running smoothly, available in your Rhumbix account today, at no additional cost.

From “Licenses & Certifications” to Full Credential Management

Some customers may remember our previous “Licenses & Certifications” fields, a simple free-text option that validated the need for credential tracking inside Rhumbix, but didn’t go far enough for real-world workflows.

Credential Management is a direct response to customer feedback.

It expands that early field into a structured, flexible, field-ready system designed for the way contractors actually track qualifications today.

Clean credential and track documents

Upload and track documents

Expiration visibility at a glance

What’s New in Credential Management

Credential Management makes it easier than ever to store, organize, and access the qualifications your teams rely on daily. Here’s what’s available right now:

Structured credential entries

Track certifications, licenses, safety documents, and union affiliations with consistent formatting across your workforce.

Document uploads

Attach PDFs, photos, or scanned files directly to each credential, no more hunting across file shares.

Expiration tracking

View what’s active, what’s expiring, and what requires attention.

Mobile access for the field

Supervisors and foremen can open a worker’s profile on their phone and instantly view credentials and attachments.

Fully redesigned interface

Credential information is now cleaner, clearer, and easier to navigate on both Web and Mobile.

Enter data through the Web UI or the Rhumbix Public API

Upload manually, automate via API, or use a hybrid approach, whatever fits your workflow.

How We Got Here (and Why It Matters)

The idea behind Credential Management came from a simple insight:

If Rhumbix is where crews manage their work, metrics, and time, it should also be where their qualifications live.

The previous Licenses & Certifications field gave us a starting point, but customer feedback quickly revealed the opportunity and need for something more robust.

Professional Services teams shared examples of credential spreadsheets built over years. Safety managers walked us through compliance checks and audit requirements. Executives explained the operational impacts of missing or inaccessible documentation.

Credential Management is the result of that collaboration, shaped by real customer workflows and real jobsite needs.

What Customers Are Already Telling Us

Even in its early days, Credential Management has gathered enthusiastic feedback.

Customers are loving:

The ability to keep everything in one organized location

Faster access for field teams

Clearer, more consistent credential entries

A real alternative to paperwork and scattered systems

We’ve also received thoughtful enhancement suggestions, including the importance of tracking issue/training dates for credentials that don’t expire, like OSHA. Based on this feedback, we’re excited to share that issue dates will be incorporated in the next version of Credential Management.

Customers have also shared that being able to highlight the current credential while keeping historical records available for reference would make daily workflows even smoother. We love hearing this, and it will help guide how we shape future improvements.

Customer feedback continues to be one of the most valuable sources of insight for our roadmap. While we foresee future iterations down the road, our focus today is helping customers take full advantage of the enhanced Credential Management experience that’s available now.

Instant field access

Clear and simple layout

Documents available on the go

Why Credential Management Matters

This isn’t just a digital filing system, it’s a meaningful step toward safer, more compliant, and more efficient jobsites.

Centralizing credentials helps teams:

Provide accurate qualifications to the field instantly

Reduce stress during audits and inspections

Minimize delays caused by missing documentation

Maintain consistent, searchable records

Strengthen safety programs with real data visibility

One customer showed us a massive spreadsheet built from emails, shared drives, paper files, and notes collected over years. Their goal was simple:

“We just want this all in one place, and we want the field to actually be able to use it.”

Credential Management was designed for exactly that.

Get Started With Credential Management

Credential Management is live today and ready for your team.

Data can be managed through:

The Web UI

The Rhumbix Public API

And if you’d like help loading your credentials or want more information, we’re here for you.

Reach out to Rhumbix Support or your Professional Services Consultant for assistance.

We’d love to help get your data set up and we welcome feedback as you begin using the feature.

Support article: Managing Credentials in Rhumbix – Licenses, Unions, and Certifications