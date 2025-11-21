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Introducing Credential Management: A Better, Smarter Way to Track Worker Qualifications in Rhumbix
Safety doesn’t start with equipment, it starts with qualifications. But when worker qualification documentation lives in folders, inboxes, and spreadsheets, staying compliant becomes a full-time job. Construction teams deserve tools that work as hard as they do, and that’s why we built Credential Management. It transforms scattered paperwork into organized, searchable, field-ready data, making the right information available to the right person, right when they need it.
Credential Management is a centralized place inside Rhumbix where you can track worker certifications, licenses, union affiliations, expiration dates, and supporting documents, and make them instantly available to the field.
In other words: no more paper binders. No more searching emails. No more guessing who’s certified to do what.
Keeping track of worker certifications, licenses, safety documentation, and union details has always been a task everyone depends on, but few enjoy managing. Paper gets misplaced, spreadsheets go stale, and field teams often have to call the office to find information that should be easy to access.
That’s why we’ve introduced Credential Management, now live in Rhumbix.
This enhanced experience gives your team a clean, centralized home for the documentation that keeps jobsites safe, compliant, and running smoothly, available in your Rhumbix account today, at no additional cost.
Some customers may remember our previous “Licenses & Certifications” fields, a simple free-text option that validated the need for credential tracking inside Rhumbix, but didn’t go far enough for real-world workflows.
It expands that early field into a structured, flexible, field-ready system designed for the way contractors actually track qualifications today.
Credential Management makes it easier than ever to store, organize, and access the qualifications your teams rely on daily. Here’s what’s available right now:
Track certifications, licenses, safety documents, and union affiliations with consistent formatting across your workforce.
Attach PDFs, photos, or scanned files directly to each credential, no more hunting across file shares.
View what’s active, what’s expiring, and what requires attention.
Supervisors and foremen can open a worker’s profile on their phone and instantly view credentials and attachments.
Credential information is now cleaner, clearer, and easier to navigate on both Web and Mobile.
Upload manually, automate via API, or use a hybrid approach, whatever fits your workflow.
The idea behind Credential Management came from a simple insight:
If Rhumbix is where crews manage their work, metrics, and time, it should also be where their qualifications live.
The previous Licenses & Certifications field gave us a starting point, but customer feedback quickly revealed the opportunity and need for something more robust.
Professional Services teams shared examples of credential spreadsheets built over years. Safety managers walked us through compliance checks and audit requirements. Executives explained the operational impacts of missing or inaccessible documentation.
Credential Management is the result of that collaboration, shaped by real customer workflows and real jobsite needs.
Even in its early days, Credential Management has gathered enthusiastic feedback.
Customers are loving:
We’ve also received thoughtful enhancement suggestions, including the importance of tracking issue/training dates for credentials that don’t expire, like OSHA. Based on this feedback, we’re excited to share that issue dates will be incorporated in the next version of Credential Management.
Customers have also shared that being able to highlight the current credential while keeping historical records available for reference would make daily workflows even smoother. We love hearing this, and it will help guide how we shape future improvements.
Customer feedback continues to be one of the most valuable sources of insight for our roadmap. While we foresee future iterations down the road, our focus today is helping customers take full advantage of the enhanced Credential Management experience that’s available now.
This isn’t just a digital filing system, it’s a meaningful step toward safer, more compliant, and more efficient jobsites.
Centralizing credentials helps teams:
One customer showed us a massive spreadsheet built from emails, shared drives, paper files, and notes collected over years. Their goal was simple:
“We just want this all in one place, and we want the field to actually be able to use it.”
Credential Management was designed for exactly that.
Credential Management is live today and ready for your team.
Data can be managed through:
And if you’d like help loading your credentials or want more information, we’re here for you.
Reach out to Rhumbix Support or your Professional Services Consultant for assistance.
We’d love to help get your data set up and we welcome feedback as you begin using the feature.
Support article: Managing Credentials in Rhumbix – Licenses, Unions, and Certifications