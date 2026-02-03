Time and Material Tracking: Complete Guide for Construction

Effective material tracking, integrated with time tracking, captures every billable dollar while reducing waste, preventing theft, and streamlining T&M billing.

Here’s how to get it right.

What is Material Tracking in Construction?

Material tracking is the process of monitoring construction materials from procurement through installation—documenting quantities, costs, locations, and usage at every step.

Comprehensive tracking includes:

Procurement documentation: Purchase orders, pricing, delivery schedules

Purchase orders, pricing, delivery schedules Delivery verification: Receipts, photos, quantity confirmation

Receipts, photos, quantity confirmation Inventory management: Location tracking, availability status, reorder triggers

Location tracking, availability status, reorder triggers Usage logging: What materials went where, when, and on what task

What materials went where, when, and on what task Cost allocation: Tying material costs to specific jobs, phases, or change orders

When integrated with time tracking, this data becomes the foundation for accurate T&M billing, labor hours plus materials plus markup, documented and defensible.

The True Cost of Poor Material Tracking

Waste

13% of delivered materials go directly to landfill unused

Up to 30% of all delivered materials become waste

Global construction waste projected at 2.2 billion tons annually

Theft

$300 million to $1 billion stolen from construction sites annually

Less than 25% of stolen materials are ever recovered

Tool theft adds to these losses (not included in the estimate above)

Invoice Errors

27% of vendor invoices contain errors

Without verification, these errors erode profit margins directly

Three-way reconciliation catches mistakes before payment

Productivity Loss

Construction productivity grows only 1% annually (vs. 3.6% for manufacturing)

Crews lose productive time searching for materials

Idle workers waiting for materials that weren’t tracked or ordered correctly

Material Tracking Technologies

Barcodes

Traditional barcodes are cheap and ubiquitous but require line-of-sight scanning. Best for controlled indoor environments like tool cribs and storage rooms.

QR Codes

QR codes store 200x more data than barcodes and can be scanned with any smartphone. Cost-effective and robust in outdoor environments. Good balance of capability and simplicity.

RFID Tags

Radio-frequency identification doesn’t require line of sight and can scan 100+ tags simultaneously. Works in harsh environments—the recommended technology for construction.

Downsides: higher cost, interference from metal and liquids, requires specialized readers.

GPS Tracking

Real-time location tracking for high-value equipment, vehicles, and field assets. Essential for theft prevention and fleet management.

IoT Sensors

Internet of Things devices provide real-time monitoring of waste bin levels, storage conditions, and inventory quantities. Enable predictive ordering and automated alerts.

Recommendation

Use a hybrid approach: QR codes for everyday material tracking, RFID for high-value items, GPS for vehicles and major equipment.

Integrating Time and Material Tracking

Time tracking and material tracking work together to enable accurate T&M billing:

How T&M Billing Works

Labor: Hours worked × loaded labor rate (wages + overhead + profit)

Hours worked × loaded labor rate (wages + overhead + profit) Materials: Actual material costs + markup (typically 15-35%)

Actual material costs + markup (typically 15-35%) Equipment: Rental rates for equipment used

Integration Benefits

Single system captures both labor and materials for each task

Automated markup calculation based on contract terms

Photo documentation linked to time and material entries

Digital signatures for immediate approval

Seamless flow from field tracking to change order creation

The Digital Workflow

Digital T&M tracking eliminates paper tickets—avoiding late submissions, lost documentation, and illegible handwriting. Data flows from field to office in real-time, enabling faster approvals and payments.

Contractors using digital T&M tracking report 50%+ reduction in change order processing time and significantly increased reimbursement rates.

Best Practices for Material Tracking

1. Create a Single Source of Truth

All stakeholders, field crews, procurement, accounting—should work from the same system. Eliminate competing spreadsheets and paper records that create confusion and errors.

2. Standardize Naming Conventions

Develop consistent naming conventions so everyone knows exactly what’s being tracked. This prevents duplicate entries and search errors.

3. Track in Real-Time

Inventory levels should update immediately when materials are received or used. Real-time data prevents last-minute purchase orders, wasted trips, and idle crews.

4. Use Tracking Identifiers

Deploy barcodes, RFID, or QR codes on materials. Physical tags enable fast, accurate tracking without manual data entry.

5. Centralize Storage

Use dedicated storage containers on each site with visible signs for material categories. Organization improves productivity and reduces time searching for materials.

6. Document Everything

Track materials from procurement through installation. Digital records, photos, and notes create complete audit trails that protect you in disputes.

Inventory Reconciliation

Three-Way Reconciliation

Compare every invoice against both the purchase order AND the delivery receipt before paying. With 27% of vendor invoices containing errors, this catches mistakes before they erode margins.

Regular Physical Counts

Periodic physical inventory counts uncover theft, damage, and recording errors that digital systems miss.

Delivery Documentation

Capture time-stamped photos of every delivery

Verify quantities against purchase orders immediately

Document any discrepancies before signing

Create designated receiving zones with clear signage

Reducing Waste Through Better Tracking

Up to 90% waste reduction is achievable through source reduction, reuse, and recycling partnerships.

Source Minimization

The most effective strategy is preventing waste from being generated. Accurate tracking enables precise ordering—reducing over-ordering and excess materials.

BIM for Material Estimation

Building Information Modeling enables accurate material estimates based on actual design quantities. Drywall waste alone can be reduced up to 15% through precise measurement and pre-cutting.

Just-in-Time Purchasing

Order materials closer to when needed. This minimizes storage time, reduces damage risk, and prevents over-ordering.

Track Delivered vs. Used

Continuously monitor how much was delivered versus how much was actually used. This data identifies waste patterns and improves future project estimates.

IoT Waste Monitoring

Sensors on waste bins track fill levels in real-time, optimizing collection schedules and reducing transport costs.

Theft Prevention

With $300 million to $1 billion in annual construction site theft and less than 25% recovery rates, prevention is essential:

Fence and lock entire job sites when possible

Use RFID and GPS to monitor material movement

Create digital audit trails for all material transfers

Establish clear accountability protocols for on-site materials

Frequently Asked Questions

What is material tracking in construction?

Material tracking is monitoring construction materials from procurement through installation—documenting quantities, costs, locations, and usage. When integrated with time tracking, it enables accurate T&M billing.

What percentage of project costs are materials?

Materials typically represent 50-70% of total construction project costs. Some sources cite as high as 65-80% depending on project type.

What is the typical markup on construction materials?

T&M material markup typically ranges from 15-35%. Commercial projects often use 15-20%, while residential may range 25-50%. The markup covers overhead, purchasing management, risk, and profit.

What technology is best for construction material tracking?

RFID is generally recommended for construction because it doesn’t require line-of-sight scanning and works in harsh environments. A hybrid approach combining QR codes for everyday tracking with RFID for high-value items often works best.

How much material waste occurs in construction?

Approximately 13% of materials delivered to construction sites go directly to landfill unused. Up to 30% of all delivered materials eventually become waste.

Key Takeaways

Materials are 50-70% of project costs —tracking them isn’t optional

—tracking them isn’t optional 13% of materials go directly to landfill unused —better tracking reduces waste

—better tracking reduces waste 27% of invoices contain errors —three-way reconciliation catches them

—three-way reconciliation catches them $300M-$1B annual theft —RFID, GPS, and accountability protocols prevent it

—RFID, GPS, and accountability protocols prevent it Integrate time and material tracking —a unified system enables accurate T&M billing

—a unified system enables accurate T&M billing Digital workflows cut processing time 50%+ —eliminate paper tickets

—eliminate paper tickets Use hybrid technology —QR codes for everyday tracking, RFID for high-value items

—QR codes for everyday tracking, RFID for high-value items Create a single source of truth—everyone works from the same data

Every material that can’t be accounted for is profit lost. Every hour worked without documentation is revenue at risk. Time and material tracking, done right, captures every billable dollar while reducing the waste that drains profitability.