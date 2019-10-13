Login Improvements | Mobile 4.4

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix is happy to announce the release of another version of our mobile app, version 4.4. In this update we have a new login flow. We now prevent your users from trying to login with Microsoft SSO when they are not set up with this functionality.
Version 4.4 becomes available in the next few days in the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.