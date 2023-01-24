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Rhumbix Mobile Release | December 2022

Chelsie La VrarJanuary 24, 2023 • 2 min read

Here’s what’s new in the Rhumbix Mobile App for the end of 2022!

There were four feature improvements and minor bug fixes to make the user experience smoother.

Improvement(s)

Custom Absence Types: Admin Users can now define their absence types. With this functionality, we hope to make the timekeeping experience easier and more user-friendly.

Add/Remove/Review/Download attachments in Shift Extras: Mobile users can now manage attachments in Shift Extras under Weekly View. We are happy to provide this functionality to our timekeeping users.

Project Selector Quick Search Filter: Mobile users will now be able to filter projects by those that are recently used. This will improve the user experience by better organizing projects when filtered.

Change “Analytics” to “Field Analytix”: The previous “Analytics Dashboard” has been renamed to “Field Analytix.”

Bug Fixes

Mobile Import from Timekeeping doesn’t load time cards: It was reported that the import from a time card feature was not loading any time cards. This issue has been resolved, and the correct error message appears.

Decimal in Shift Extra: a customer reported that when entering decimals under shift extras, the number wouldn’t remain. This issue has been resolved.

Inactive Cost Codes: It was reported that inactive cost codes were not showing as “inactive” on the mobile app. This issue has been resolved, and messaging is now around inactive cost codes on mobile.

Not able to submit time cards with Absences: It was reported that time cards that included team member absences could not be submitted. This issue has been resolved, and time cards with absences can be submitted without issue.


You can find more information about Rhumbix at our Support Center. You can also reach out with questions to support@Rhumbix.com  or call 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Sign-up for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to keep up with the latest product news.

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