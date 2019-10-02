Multi-Project View | Web 3.80

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We’re thrilled to announce a new update to our web application. You are now able to select multiple projects at a time for viewing and exporting data.
We added a filter on most pages where you can select multiple projects to view or export at once. To do so, click into the filter and press any project(s) you wish to view. Click Show All to view all projects.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.