Rhumbix helps Live Electric Inc. keep their pulse on projects

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Heather Avila, the dynamic President and CEO of Live Electric leads the company, which is a commercial, industrial, and public works electrical contracting company with a strong focus on safety and excellence. Since its inception in 2014, Live Electric, a woman-owned small business, has been a key player in Southern Nevada, delivering top-notch services to government entities, local municipalities, and resorts along the Las Vegas Strip.
Despite the many challenges of the construction industry, Heather has successfully carved out a niche for her company. “The construction industry is full of challenges regardless of gender or background,” she says. “There are always additional and unique challenges for a woman in a male-dominated field. We’re always having to prove ourselves and overcome the stigma of being a woman-owned business.”
Heather’s journey into the construction industry is inspiring and instructive for other women looking to enter the field. Her perseverance and dedication are evident as she shares her experiences and insights. “Being a woman in construction means facing unique hurdles, but it also offers unique opportunities to make a significant impact. I advise other women in the industry to stay resilient, continue learning, and not be afraid to assert their presence.”
Under Heather’s leadership, Live Electric has become a regional powerhouse, focusing on projects within the Las Vegas metro area and throughout Southern Nevada. Her commitment to her team and clients is unwavering, as she continues to drive the company forward with a vision of growth and success. Watch the full Client Spotlight video by clicking here.
Live Electric Inc. was founded to deliver high-quality electrical contracting services while prioritizing safety and customer satisfaction. Under Heather’s leadership, the company has grown significantly, serving the bustling Las Vegas metro area and the broader Southern Nevada region.
The construction industry is inherently challenging, with numerous obstacles that businesses must navigate. For Heather, being a woman in a predominantly male sector added another layer of complexity. She faced the dual challenge of establishing her company’s credibility while combating the stigma of being a woman-owned business.
Heather’s approach to overcoming these challenges was multifaceted:
Recognizing the need to enhance efficiency and accuracy in their operations, Heather decided to migrate from traditional paper-and-pen methods to digital solutions. After thorough research, Live Electric Inc. selected Rhumbix for this transition.
Heather highlighted Rhumbix’s impact on their operations: “Switching to Rhumbix has transformed how we manage our projects. The efficiency and accuracy we’ve gained are game-changers for us. The seamless integration with QuickBooks has also streamlined our financial processes, making our workflow much more efficient.”
Under Heather’s leadership, Live Electric Inc. has achieved remarkable milestones:
Heather expressed her pride in the company’s growth: “Our expansion and reputation are testaments to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”
Heather’s journey offers valuable insights for other women looking to enter or advance in the construction industry:
Reflecting on her experiences, Heather said, “Being a woman in construction means facing unique hurdles, but it also offers unique opportunities to make a significant impact.”
Heather Avila’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance, dedication, and leadership. Through her efforts, Live Electric Inc. has become a beacon of success in the construction industry, breaking barriers and setting new standards for excellence. At Rhumbix, we proudly support Heather and her team as they make significant strides in the industry. Her journey inspires us to push boundaries and strive for greatness despite our challenges.