Rhumbix helps Live Electric Inc. keep their pulse on projects

Heather Avila, the dynamic President and CEO of Live Electric leads the company, which is a commercial, industrial, and public works electrical contracting company with a strong focus on safety and excellence. Since its inception in 2014, Live Electric, a woman-owned small business, has been a key player in Southern Nevada, delivering top-notch services to government entities, local municipalities, and resorts along the Las Vegas Strip.

Despite the many challenges of the construction industry, Heather has successfully carved out a niche for her company. “The construction industry is full of challenges regardless of gender or background,” she says. “There are always additional and unique challenges for a woman in a male-dominated field. We’re always having to prove ourselves and overcome the stigma of being a woman-owned business.”

Heather’s journey into the construction industry is inspiring and instructive for other women looking to enter the field. Her perseverance and dedication are evident as she shares her experiences and insights. “Being a woman in construction means facing unique hurdles, but it also offers unique opportunities to make a significant impact. I advise other women in the industry to stay resilient, continue learning, and not be afraid to assert their presence.”

Under Heather’s leadership, Live Electric has become a regional powerhouse, focusing on projects within the Las Vegas metro area and throughout Southern Nevada. Her commitment to her team and clients is unwavering, as she continues to drive the company forward with a vision of growth and success. Watch the full Client Spotlight video by clicking here.

Background

Live Electric Inc. was founded to deliver high-quality electrical contracting services while prioritizing safety and customer satisfaction. Under Heather’s leadership, the company has grown significantly, serving the bustling Las Vegas metro area and the broader Southern Nevada region.

Challenges

The construction industry is inherently challenging, with numerous obstacles that businesses must navigate. For Heather, being a woman in a predominantly male sector added another layer of complexity. She faced the dual challenge of establishing her company’s credibility while combating the stigma of being a woman-owned business.

Overcoming Challenges

Heather’s approach to overcoming these challenges was multifaceted:

Proving Expertise and Reliability: Heather emphasized the importance of consistently delivering exceptional work. By focusing on quality and reliability, Live Electric quickly built a reputation for excellence. Resilience and Persistence: Heather remained steadfast in her commitment to her business goals despite the additional hurdles. Her resilience and persistence were critical in establishing and maintaining the company’s success. Creating a Supportive Environment: Recognizing the unique challenges faced by women in construction, Heather fostered an inclusive and supportive environment within her company. This helped her retain top talent and encouraged more women to join and thrive in the industry.

Transition to Digital Solutions

Recognizing the need to enhance efficiency and accuracy in their operations, Heather decided to migrate from traditional paper-and-pen methods to digital solutions. After thorough research, Live Electric Inc. selected Rhumbix for this transition.

Enable Functionality cookies to view this embedded content. Cookie Settings Live Electric’s Move to Rhumbix from Paper and Pen

Reasons for Choosing Rhumbix:

Seamless Integration with QuickBooks: Rhumbix’s ability to integrate seamlessly with QuickBooks Accounting software, ensuring smooth financial management and reporting, was a key functionality that influenced the decision. Streamlined Operations: Rhumbix provided a comprehensive platform that streamlined project management and documentation processes, reducing the time and effort required for administrative tasks. Real-time Data Access: Accessing real-time data and insights allowed Heather and her team to make informed decisions quickly, improving overall project efficiency. Enhanced Accuracy and Compliance: Digital documentation reduced the risk of errors and ensured compliance with industry standards and regulations, which was critical for Live Electric’s high-stakes projects. User-friendly Interface: Rhumbix’s intuitive interface made it easy for the team to adopt and integrate the new system into their daily operations without significant disruptions.

Heather highlighted Rhumbix’s impact on their operations: “Switching to Rhumbix has transformed how we manage our projects. The efficiency and accuracy we’ve gained are game-changers for us. The seamless integration with QuickBooks has also streamlined our financial processes, making our workflow much more efficient.”

Achievements

Under Heather’s leadership, Live Electric Inc. has achieved remarkable milestones:

Expansion : The company has expanded its operations throughout Southern Nevada, becoming a trusted partner for various high-profile projects.

: The company has expanded its operations throughout Southern Nevada, becoming a trusted partner for various high-profile projects. Reputation for Excellence : Live Electric’s commitment to quality and safety has earned it a stellar reputation, leading to numerous repeat clients and long-term contracts.

: Live Electric’s commitment to quality and safety has earned it a stellar reputation, leading to numerous repeat clients and long-term contracts. Industry Recognition: Heather’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Live Electric has received accolades for its outstanding performance and contribution to the industry.

Heather expressed her pride in the company’s growth: “Our expansion and reputation are testaments to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Heather’s Advice to Women in Construction

Heather’s journey offers valuable insights for other women looking to enter or advance in the construction industry:

Stay Resilient: The construction industry is challenging, but resilience can help you navigate and overcome these obstacles. Continue Learning: Constantly seek opportunities to learn and grow. Staying updated with industry trends and advancements can provide a competitive edge. Assert Your Presence: Be bold and assert your presence, demonstrating your capabilities. Confidence in your skills and knowledge is crucial.

Reflecting on her experiences, Heather said, “Being a woman in construction means facing unique hurdles, but it also offers unique opportunities to make a significant impact.”

Conclusion

Heather Avila’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance, dedication, and leadership. Through her efforts, Live Electric Inc. has become a beacon of success in the construction industry, breaking barriers and setting new standards for excellence. At Rhumbix, we proudly support Heather and her team as they make significant strides in the industry. Her journey inspires us to push boundaries and strive for greatness despite our challenges.

Watch full Client Spotlight by clicking here.

Key Takeaways