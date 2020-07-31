Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.21

Our team at Rhumbix has released v4.21 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.21 includes an update for our Field Forms in relation to the new Form Numbering system set on the Web App.

Field Form Numbering

In v3.102 of our Web App, Rhumbix introduced a new Form Number Counting system for Field Form Users (Click here for more information on that update). v4.21 of our Mobile App is now compatible with the new Form Numbers for Field Forms.

Similar to the Web App, Field Form Numbers are counted based on the project and the type of form. For example, if this is your first T&M Form for Project #123, the Form Number will be #0001. Form Numbers are only applied to Field Forms set past the Draft status. All forms set to Draft will show the Serialized Tag ID Number.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!