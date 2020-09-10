Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.24

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.24 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.24 includes an update for Date/Time Pickers.
Time Zones on Date/Time Pickers
On v4.24, users with Date/Time Pickers will now show the time zone data in the fields. This data will be drawn from the time zone information linked with the project address.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!