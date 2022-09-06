Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.43

Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.43 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! In addition to some bug fixes, v4.43 brings the release of a more focused and improved Production Tracking (PT) mobile entry experience!

Mobile Production Tracking 2.0

We are excited to announce our new and improved Production Tracking for mobile! This update is part of our platform-wide Production Tracking improvements. With this comes an elevated quantity entry note, with its own dedicated Production Tab for Production Tracking customers. The Production tab shares the same cost code list as hours and vice-versa. This will ensure you can easily get hours and production captured without needing to reselect a cost code.

We’ve provided job-to-date metrics for each cost code to improve ease of use for mobile Production Tracking users. The metrics update to show how your changes will impact the JTD% Complete, Remaining, and Unit Rate relative to the Budget Unit Rate.

For any production entries you can also add production details in the form of a location, additional description, or image of what was installed or related materials. Users are only allowed to submit production details with a production value for each respective cost code.

These production entries are submitted when submitting the timecard and are viewable on the Web Production Dashboard straight away for review and true-up. Users can also see the cost codes with production entered on the timecard summary both as a column in the Projects section and in the Notes section below. We know these improvements will be a wonderful benefit to our users!

Support Resources and Training Video will be available shortly.

Bug Fixes

An issue was reported that the signature screen was locking the app orientation. This has been corrected allowing users to go back to the orientation they prefer after signing.

There was an issue reported when notes on time cards were edited they were duplicating. This issue has been resolved and notes should be behaving as intended.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!