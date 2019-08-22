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Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.78

RhumbixAugust 22, 2019 • 1 min read

We’re excited to announce the release of another product update, web 3.78. In this update, we made improvements across a couple areas of Rhumbix. Improvements include a custom date range selector on the T&M Tracking dashboard and changes to opt-in/opt-out email preferences.

Previously, a user could only view T&M tags by one week at a time. The new custom date range selector allows a user to view T&M data in time periods greater than one week, and up to 3 months at a time. Simply open the calendar date range picker, and select the date range you want to view on the dashboard. 

Calendar

New users will now be automatically opted-out to receiving emails. For any new projects that are added to your account, you will need to manually opt-in to receive emails. Account settings for existing users will remain. Also, existing users can now opt-in/opt-out in bulk to emails on T&M tag submission and status change from the Account Settings page. Finally, you will no longer receive an email when a PDF is generated for a T&M tag. 

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.

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