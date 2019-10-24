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Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.81

RhumbixOctober 24, 2019 • 1 min read

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix application in Web v3.81. These improvements include higher quality and less volume of emails with a daily Field Form Summary email and a new login flow.

Field Form Daily Summary Email

Field Form users -which include T&M, Daily Reports, and other Custom Forms- can now receive a daily summary email. By opting in, you and your users will receive a daily email with a list of field forms that are new or have a status change.

To turn this functionality on:

  1. Click on your username in the upper left corner of the app
  2. Select “Daily Summary Email” from the drop-down
  3. Click the box for “Opt-In”
  4. You’ll then receive emails like the below each morning

 

New Login Flow

We now prevent your users from trying to login with Microsoft SSO when they are not set up with this functionality. With this, each user will enter their email on the login screen, click Next, enter their password, and then click Sign In.

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.

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