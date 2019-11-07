Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.83

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We are excited to announce our next update to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.83.
This update includes minor bug fixes to stabilize and optimize performance. You can expect cleaner workflow allowing you to proceed more seamlessly through our platform.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!