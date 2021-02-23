Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.117

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.117 of the Web-App! v3.117 brings an addition to employees on our Public API.
Employee Pricing in Public API
In v3.117, Employee labor rates can be assigned via our Public API. The new endpoint is employee_pricing and allows project labor rates for T&M to be integrated in bulk. Employees must first be assigned to any given project with existing endpoints or through the UI before pricing can be applied to each employee/project.
Our Public API Documentation can be found here.
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