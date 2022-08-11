Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.123

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.123 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.123 brings 3 new Public API endpoints.
Public API Updates
In v3.123, three new endpoints have been added to our Public API. These endpoints have faster responses than their predecessors and recommend users replace their current versions if/when possible.
Our Public API documentation can be found here.
v3.123 Bug Fixes
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!