Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.136

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.136 of the Web App! While there are no new features, v3.136 includes bug fixes and optimizations for future feature groundwork and smoother performance.
Bug Fixes
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!