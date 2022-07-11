Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.137

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.137 of the Web App! This release brings with it a new dashboard, Field Analytix: Worker Hours & Absences, for all timekeeping customers. v3.137 also includes several good bug fixes.
We are very excited to launch this new Field Analytix dashboard to all timekeeping customers. Worker Hours & Absences is aimed at giving users a way to simply report on employee timekeeping hours and absences over a given date range with drill down date-specific detail. This could be useful for various labor management and payroll workflows regarding absences and hour sums.
Who gets access:
• All Timekeeping (TK) Customers
• User Roles: Admin, Payroll Admin, PM roles have access to this new dashboard and it can be found under Analytics in the left navigation bar
Functionality:
• Filter by Shift Date Range, Employee Name, Employee Active/Inactive, Trade, or Class.
• Drilldown into absences types in the bar graph for worker detail or into an employee ID for shift date specific hours and absences detail.
• Export a pdf or tabular formats of this data from the top right of the whole dashboard or from a specific visualization/table.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!