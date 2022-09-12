Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.138

Rhumbix has released v3.138 of the Web App! This highly anticipated release includes the launch of Weekly View Add Entry (for all Timekeeping customers), company admin facing Field Forms Administration (for all Field Workflow customers), and Shift Extras Administration (for all Timekeeping customers that have Shift Extras). It also includes a bug fix and the final Production Tracking (PT) % Complete prerequisite before turning it on for all PT customers soon.

Weekly View Add Entry

Timekeeping (TK) users can now add entries to an empty week in Weekly View. Previously, a user would need to create at least some data in Daily View or on Mobile to get going in a new week. We saw no reason to limit the feature to just empty weeks though as it behaves just like a normal weekly view time entry window when grouped by foreman. We think this will be more discoverable as well for users quickly getting in to complete their time and not necessarily familiar with the groupings and cell interactions.

1. Click “+ Add Entry” in Weekly View Action Bar.

Select a timekeeping “foreman” and date. Foremen & Office Staff users can only select themselves as the timekeeping foreman.

Enter hours, absences, and Shift Extras in this Weekly View time entry window with all the same functionality as normal. This can be used even without an empty week, and if there is currently filtered data for that foreman & date it will be shown and can be added to as usual.

Field Forms Administration

Admin users at companies using Field Workflows now have the ability to control which projects have access to each Field Form type. Many companies have varying Field Workflow needs across their business and have wanted a way to limit the different types to just the relevant Groups/Projects/Users. Some companies may not want to limit Field Workflows, but may benefit from being able to keep tabs on which types are being used most often and how recently to help monitor/promote adoption. This has been large undertaking that broke out into 5 new parts:

A Company Settings > Field Forms page to see your Field Form types, monitor use, and manage access from. For Groups and Large Organizations (GLO) customers, there is also a read-only version of the Field Forms page as a tab on Company Settings > Groups which just show Field Form types for the filtered group. For companies that have multiple Field Form types with the same name (eg. T&M Tracking), the description field can be used to differentiate the two and make sure you get them on the appropriate projects through the new settings. Please note that only one Field Form type with the same name is available for creation on any given project, so be sure to only turn on one “T&M Tracking” type for each project. A Manage Access panel with a Groups and Projects hierarchical tree picker to drill down through your company structure and make access changes for each Field Form type. An Active On Project (on/off) toggle for project specific control of each Field Form type (to support oddball project use cases such as overhead or mega-projects). An Auto-add to New Projects (on/off) group-leveltoggleto predetermine the Active on Project (on/off) toggle for any new projects created directly in that group. This group level toggle maintains the project level toggles for new projects so you don’t have to. This toggle doesn’t however turn off access for existing projects, it just determines the project toggle setting that new projects inherit. This allows exceptions to stay in place but automatically give or limit access to new projects moving forward. For GLO companies which have more groups than just Main, the old single company-level auto-add setting per Field Form type (set during implementation) has been applied to all groups to match as your starting point which has the same effect if not changed. If a project changes Groups after it’s created, it will take it’s settings for each Field Form type with it even if they differ from it’s new group’s auto-add setting. Finally, new behavior in the web left nav and on mobile to limit Field Form pages/tabs to each user based on having access to at least one project with the toggle on. Creation flows are limited to just the specific projects with the toggle on for each Field Form type. Field Form setting changes may take a page reload and in some cases a few minutes to propagate to end-users.

Additional Field Form Administration Notes:

No action should be needed to continue using Field Forms as you have been.

Admin is the only user role that has the ability to use the Manage Access panel on the new Field Forms page. This is due to the sensitivity and impact of these new settings on critical workflows and their awareness of prior implementation decisions.

is the only user role that has the ability to use the Manage Access panel on the new Field Forms page. This is due to the sensitivity and impact of these new settings on critical workflows and their awareness of prior implementation decisions. Payroll Admin and PM user roles have read-only access on both Field Form pages in order to help teams with visibility on the configured workflows and what is being used. They will likely only see a subset of the data however since they do not have full project access inherently like Admins.

Shift Extra Administration

(if you’ve already read Field Forms Administration above, it’s the same functionality for Shift Extras, jump to 5!)

Admin users at companies using Shift Extras for Timekeeping now have the ability to control which projects have access to each Shift Extra type. Many companies have different Shift Extra needs across their business and have wanted a way to limit them to relevant Groups/Projects/Users. Some companies may not want to limit Shift Extras, but may benefit from being able to keep tabs on which types are being used most often or which Shift Extras might no longer be in use. This has been large undertaking that broke out into 5 new parts:

A Company Settings > Shift Extras page to see your Shift Extra types, monitor use, and manage access from. For Groups and Large Organizations (GLO) customers, there is also a read-only version of the Shift Extras page as a tab on Company Settings > Groups which filters down to the filtered group. A Manage Access panel with a Groups and Projects hierarchical tree picker to drill down and make access changes for each Shift Extra type. An Active On Project (on/off) toggle for project specific control of each Shift Extra type (to support oddball project use cases such as overhead or mega-projects) An Auto-add to New Projects (on/off) group-leveltoggleto predetermine the Active on Project (on/off) setting for any new projects created directly in that group. This group level toggle maintains the project level toggles for new projects so you don’t have to. This toggle doesn’t however turn off access for existing projects, it just determines the project toggle setting that new projects inherit. This allows exceptions to stay in place but automatically give or limit access to new projects moving forward. For GLO companies which have more groups than just Main, the old single company-level auto-add setting per Shift Extra (set during implementation) has been applied to all groups to match as your starting point which has the same effect if not changed. If a project changes Groups after it’s created, it will take it’s settings for each Shift Extra type with it even if they differ from it’s new group’s auto-add setting. Finally, new behavior in the Weekly View to limit Shift Extra tabs to each user based on having access to at least one project with the toggle on or when viewing previously used Shift Extras of a past type. On mobile, new Shift Extra options are limited to just the projects with the toggles on. Shift Extra setting changes may take a page reload and in some cases a few minutes to propagate to end-users.

Additional Shift Extras Administration Notes:

No action should be needed to continue using Shift Extras as you have been.

Admin is the only user role that has the ability to use the Manage Access panel on the new Shift Extras page. This is due to the sensitivity and impact of these new settings on critical workflows and their awareness of prior implementation decisions.

is the only user role that has the ability to use the Manage Access panel on the new Shift Extras page. This is due to the sensitivity and impact of these new settings on critical workflows and their awareness of prior implementation decisions. Payroll Admin and PM users roles have read-only access on both Shift Extras pages in order to help teams with visibility on the configured workflows and what is being used. They will likely only see a subset of the data however since they do not have full project access inherently like Admins.

Fixes

A hidden column was mistakenly being exported from Company Team Members in the csv export feature, this has been fixed.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!