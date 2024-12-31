Rhumbix Product Update | Web v3.140
Rhumbix • December 31, 2024 • 1 min read
Rhumbix has released v3.140 of the Web App! While there are no new features, v3.140 includes few bug fixes.
Bug Fixes
- A bug was reported on Daily Construction Report where saving the form failed if the equipment has no hours or quantities. This should now be fixed.
- There was an issue reported with T&M creation where clicking Create failed in the background without any user guidance. This happened for any project that does not have correct create permissions setup. We have resolved this issue and now provide improved user guidance with tooltips and disable the Create button wherever applicable.
- An issue was reported with Project Filter placeholder text which showed Select .. instead of Select All. This has now been fixed.
- Adding decimal values to markups on previously submitted T&M tags was not supported previously. This caused issues to office users who had to use mobile app to adjust markups as workaround. We have now fixed this on the web app and decimal values should be supported.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!