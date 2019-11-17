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Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.85

RhumbixNovember 17, 2019 • 1 min read

Two web releases in a week! Our development team has been hard at work to deliver some new features out to our Web platform!

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.85. In addition to bug fixes, v3.85 will include a new feature to duplicate T&M Forms within the Rhumbix Dashboard!

Duplicate T&M Forms

Field Form users are now able to duplicate a T&M Form via the Rhumbix Dashboard.  Simply make your way to a T&M Form by pushing “View” to open the form. In the top right, you’ll see a new button that says “Copy To.”  Your primary data points, which include date, project, location, description of work, labor (team members, budget cost codes, and hours), equipment, and materials within the T&M Form will be duplicated as a new T&M generates. Please note that comments and/or signatures will not be copied over and will be required for newly generated T&M Forms.

This new feature is expected to save you time and prevent you from performing repetitive work, allowing you to streamline your workflow more efficiently!

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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