Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.89

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.89! In addition to bug fixes, v3.89 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Web platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!

Timekeeping: Group by Cost Code

For Timekeeping, users have had several options to filter, group, and sort through their data in Weekly View. With v3.89, we have added a new group by cost code option. This will pull a list of your cost codes which then expand individually into the users who have time associated with that cost code.

To use this new feature, click on Weekly View under Time Cards in the main menu. Set your date and project filters at the top of the page. Weekly View automatically defaults to group by employee, so in the action bar, click on “Employee.” In the drop menu, select “Cost Code” to group by cost code.

Groups on Public API

v3.89 will also include an upgrade to our Public API page. Users will now have a new option to pull company group data via API.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!