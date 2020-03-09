Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.92

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.92! v3.92 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Web platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!

v3.92 will also include improvements to our notification emails and time zone assignments.

Email Notifications for Inactive Employees

v3.92 will include an update for how our email notifications will be sent out. Some users have reported that their inactive employees have been receiving email notifications when Field Forms get updated. Moving forward, these emails will only be sent to active employees to prevent confusion and clutter for employees no longer working on projects.

Time Zone Assignments

v3.92 will also include an update to the time zones linked with projects behind the scenes. Moving forward, projects will have time zone data assigned via the address listed on the project. This ensures that users receive more accurate field data with Rhumbix, regardless of where that project takes place!

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!