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Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.94

RhumbixMarch 25, 2020 • 1 min read

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.94! In addition to bug fixes, this update includes improvements to our CSV exports and our API functionality which will help you get more useful data out of Rhumbix.

Export for Field Forms

On v3.94, users will now be able to export T&M and any Field Form data from the list view page. To utilize this new feature:

  1. Navigate to your T&M Tracking, Daily Report, or other Field Form page.
  2. Click the new Export button in the action bar at the top of the page.

    The new Export Button can be found at the action bar at the top of the page.
  3. Select the file type you would like to download. At this time, we have .CSV and Excel formats available.
  4. Users will receive a file that reflects the data from each column in the list view.

    All data from the fields on this page can be exported in CSV or Excel Spreadsheet format.

Improved API Functionality

Users and integration partners will now have an easier way to get employee data from the API by requesting a single employee’s information. Previously, users could only pull the entire list of employees, which was slow for companies with long employee lists. With this new feature, we expect our API Functionality to perform more efficiently and concisely.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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