Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.95

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is excited to release Web v3.95, our newest edition of the Rhumbix Dashboard! v3.95 includes an expansion to our CSV exports for your project and company settings.
Export for Project and Company Configurations
On v3.95, users will now be able to export the list views from their Project’s Budget, Team Members, Equipment, and Materials settings. In addition, users can also export from the Company Team Members and Company Equipment settings. This new feature will be useful for users who like to bulk-edit their account settings in one place.
To utilize this new feature:
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!