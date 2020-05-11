Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.96

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Web-App in v3.96! v3.96 includes an update to the user interface to select your filters.

Right Rail Filters

In v3.96, we have added a new right rail sidebar for your filters such as projects, groups, and dates. This new feature introduces a smoother workflow where you are prompted to adjust your filters when first accessing the Web-App. By selecting filter values our system will retrieve the data within the parameters you’ve set. This will help you find exactly what you’re looking for on the Web platform instead of combing through extra data.

This new right rail will make selecting your filters more user-friendly and easy to view. In the past, these filters existed at the top of the page and for some users with several selected values the filters were difficult to see. The right rail sidebar allows these filters to be selected easily and displayed vertically to prevent any confusion.

If you need to adjust your filters, you can use the left and right arrows to move the date filter back or forward in time to view timecards or field forms in a different date range. To re-open the right rail and select your filters click on the filter box and follow the same steps to set and apply your filters.

Please note that if you refresh your page, you will have to set your filters in the right rail again.