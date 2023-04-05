Rhumbix Mobile Release | March 2023

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Nearby Projects:
Users can now view the three closest projects, based on the address of the project, within 1km of their current location. This will be viewable in the Nearby Projects section of the Project Selector in Time Card Setup, Field Forms, and Offline Data.
Invalid Numbers Crash:
When users enter an invalid number under the “hours” section in a T&M form on mobile, the app will correct it to a valid number.
Pull-to-Refresh:
When using the project selector, users will have an improved pull-to-refresh feature that will allow changes to any projects, including those already available offline.
Timekeeping Modifier Labels:
It was reported that the description for modifier hours on the time card and time card summary screens was missing. The issue has been resolved, and the description has been added.
Payroll Modifiers and Equipment Button Delay:
It was reported that there was a delay when generating the list of payroll modifiers. This issue has been resolved, and performance has improved when selecting Trade, Classification, and Equipment Modifiers for workers.
You can find more information about Rhumbix at our Support Center. You can also reach out with questions to support@Rhumbix.com.