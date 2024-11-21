Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Rhumbix Web Release | v.3.174

Chelsie La VrarNovember 21, 2024 • 1 min read

What’s New!

Signature Cell Icons: In Weekly View, Timekeeping users will now see an icon representing a signature to confirm that a time card has been signed. This replaces the previous green check mark icon.

New signature icon on a Rhumbix time card
Bug Fixes

Duplicate Labor Types Under Team Members: It was reported that duplicate values were showing up under the Labor Type and Groups columns on the Company Team Members page. This issue has been resolved, and the values no longer duplicate.


Cost Code Comments on Mobile Not Duplicating: A customer reported that cost code comments were not being duplicated when created on mobile. This issue has been resolved, and now comments should duplicate regardless if the request comes from web or mobile.

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