Rhumbix Web Release | v.3.174

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Signature Cell Icons: In Weekly View, Timekeeping users will now see an icon representing a signature to confirm that a time card has been signed. This replaces the previous green check mark icon.
Duplicate Labor Types Under Team Members: It was reported that duplicate values were showing up under the Labor Type and Groups columns on the Company Team Members page. This issue has been resolved, and the values no longer duplicate.
Cost Code Comments on Mobile Not Duplicating: A customer reported that cost code comments were not being duplicated when created on mobile. This issue has been resolved, and now comments should duplicate regardless if the request comes from web or mobile.